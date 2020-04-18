JANESVILLE
Declining enrollment will mean eight fewer teaching positions in the Janesville School District next year, but because of retirements only three teachers will lose jobs.
The move will save the district between $353,000 and $588,000.
At a Janesville School Board meeting Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner explained the challenges of declining enrollment, and how the administration will shift staff.
The district’s enrollment has been dropping for a number of years. In the 2020-21 school year, K-12 enrollment is expected to be 8,770. That’s down 139 students from this year’s 8,909.
Grades kindergarten to 5 are expect to lose 34 students, but those losses will be spread across 12 elementary schools, making it difficult to cut positions. An additional person has been hired to fill in at grades were enrollment has increased. The teacher-to-student ratio in grades K-3 is 1 to 25; in grades 4 to 8 the ratio is 1 to 30; and in grades 9 to 12 the ratio is 1 to 32.
At the middle school level, enrollment is projected to drop by 56 students. While Edison Middle School will be adding 2.4 teaching positions, the other middle schools will be losing them. The end result will be 1.6 fewer positions.
Craig and Parker high schools will lose a total of 45 students and 6.44 staff positions.
Garner stressed at Tuesday’s board meeting that because of retirements only two full-time and one half-time teachers will lose jobs. In addition, if jobs open during the year and those individuals have the certification to fill those jobs, they will have the right of first refusal.
The loss of eight teaching positions will save the district $588, 677. The district keeps a contingency fund of $235,128 to pay for additional teachers in case enrollment rises, bringing the savings down to $353,549.
The discussion of the staffing plan always includes a list of high school courses that will not be filled this year because of class enrollment.
The minimum number of students for a course to proceed is usually 20, but principals are allowed to make exceptions.
Garner said exceptions are made for capstone courses. Those are final courses in a series, such as Spanish 4.
In the 2020-21 school year, courses that have been eliminated include introduction to agriculture, entrepreneurship, business, diverse contemporary literature, percussion fundamentals, advanced physical education, genetics, AP statistics and AP European history. The number of students signing up for cancelled courses ranged from zero to 19.
Courses that made the cut despite low enrollment include AP literature, business communication, introduction to theater and advanced acting, agriculture co-op, jazz ensemble, AP calculus and welding.