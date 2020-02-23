JANESVILLE
For years, some Janesville high school teachers had to make do with no textbooks or only enough for students to use in the classrooms, not take home.
Between the 2013-14 and 2017-18 school years, spending on textbooks dropped 76%, from $762,685 to $181,816.
When Superintendent Steve Pophal and his staff took an inventory in fall 2017, they discovered that with the exception of AP courses, 69% of 162 high school textbooks had been adopted 10 or more years earlier, and 25% had been adopted 15 or more years earlier, Pophal said.
At that time, courses without textbooks or without enough textbooks for all students included math courses at all levels, robotics, engineering, programming, exploring computer science, music, literature, finance and investing, and social studies.
The district started buying new textbooks or their electronic counterparts in the 2018-19 school year, but the district still is working to catch up, school officials said.
‘Doubly a problem’
Pophal, who became superintendent in July 2017, said the district previously followed a textbook adoption cycle, which provided reliable funding for books every three years.
But in 2011, Act 10 became law and required teachers to pay significantly more toward their retirement and took away most of their ability to collectively bargain. At the same time, the Legislature cut back on school funding, telling school districts Act 10 gave them the tools they needed to make budget cuts.
At one point, the Janesville School District had to find nearly $8 million to cut, and the textbook adoption cycle fell to the wayside, Pophal said.
In the past, when most textbooks were ink printed on paper, a best-case lifespan for textbooks was six to eight years, Pophal said. That’s not just physical life but usefulness in terms of matching changes in state and national education standards that determine what students need to know at each grade. Standards sometimes increase in difficulty or change the way information is used or understood.
“The standards changed and got more rigorous, so the old resources we had were doubly a problem,” Pophal said. “First, because we didn’t have enough for each kid, and then they weren’t aligned with the higher learning expectations that exist with the standards are today.”
Here’s another thing that happens when standards change: Tests, such as Wisconsin’s Forward Exam and the ACT, change. If the students aren’t up to speed, that will show up on those results.
How did teachers manage without electronic or physical textbooks?
Teachers got by using the textbooks they had or by using “open educational sources.” These are online resources that can be used without violating copyright regulations.
But such resources were not designed to provide a complete curriculum even for a single grade, much less a series that would cover, for example, high school math.
“Teacher training does not prepare them to build a scope and sequence curriculum that’s aligned with the standards,” Pophal said. “Creating a curriculum is a full-time job. That’s an unrealistic lift to ask of teachers anywhere.”
District staff in fall 2017 began looking for new curriculum and planning ways to work it into the budget.
‘A few years to go’
A new math series was introduced in the high school last year and at the middle school this year.
For the 2019-20 school year, among the 162 textbooks for high school courses:
- 62% were adopted more than 10 years ago, down from 69%.
- 14% were adopted more than 15 years ago, down from 25%.
The district is chipping away at its textbook deficit, Pophal said.
“We definitely have a few years to go,” Pophal said. “We’ve made it a priority to redirect resources into this area.”
More and more, the district is moving away from ink on paper textbooks to electronic resources.
Physical textbooks cost about $150 a student. For electronic textbooks, the district pays $10 to $15 a year per student. In addition, those electronic resources are updated every year to match the standards.