The Janesville School District is looking for volunteers for its 13th annual “Delivering Bags of Hope” food distribution event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, we switched from our traditional food assembly and delivery program to distributing gift cards to local food stores,” said Superintendent Steve Pophal, according to the news release. “This year, we are excited to be back at our traditional program where we gather with volunteers to assemble and distribute food packages to families that may need an extra boost to have a joyful holiday season during the time children won’t have access to school meals.”
More than $42,000 has been raised for this year’s efforts, which will help feed more than 400 families and 50 seniors in the Janesville community, according to the release.
To volunteer, contact Denise Jensen by Wednesday, at djensen@ janesville.k12.us or 608-743-5055.
The assembly of food packages will take place at the Dollar General warehouse on the south side of Janesville. The assembly will run from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., which is when they will start delivering packages.
A video of the 2019 Bags of Hope event can be seen here.
The food drive was founded by the United Auto Workers Local 95, and the union hosted it until General Motors closed its Janesville plant.
The Janesville School District took over the drive in 2008 to continue to support the community.
