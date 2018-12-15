JANESVILLE
At times, crossing the Dollar General warehouse floor during the Delivering Bags of Hope event Saturday felt like playing a game of "Frogger" on a busy highway.
Janesville students and other volunteers carried grocery bags that reached right up to their noses. Shopping carts and a robot reindeer on wheels darted across the floor. Christmas music played over the loudspeakers.
More than 300 volunteers, including about 160 students, buzzed with constant movement as they followed their directions step by step. And event co-chairwoman Denise Jensen bounced from task to task, fielding repeated questions from volunteers (and reporters).
Through it all, Nancy Lemke, a third-year volunteer, said what stuck out to her most was how “incredibly well-organized” the whole event was.
“The school system does an amazing job, so everything just runs like a well-oiled machine,” Lemke said, temporarily stepping away from her task (someone took her place in the line, don’t worry). “I don’t know how they do it.”
Delivering Bags of Hope is in its 10th year after running for years before that through United Auto Workers Local 95 until General Motors idled production in 2008. The plant ceased all operations in 2009.
The Janesville School District now runs things. Jensen said the the district raised $40,000 to provide food for 350 families and 50 senior citizens while school is out during winter break. Some students steadily rely on school to provide them breakfast and lunch.
Keeping students fed fits with the district's health and wellness goals, Jensen said. She said each family will get:
- Six paper grocery bags of food
- Two plastic bags of meat products
- One plastic bag of paper goods, such as paper towels and toilet paper
- Two cases of canned fruits and vegetables
- A coupon to pick up two gallons of milk
Lemke works with Penzey's Spices, which is based in Wauwatosa. This marks the second year the company donated pepper to join the eggs, ground turkey, bananas, carrots, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, apple juice, cereal and more in the grocery bags that will be delivered to the community.
Lemke said she has not lived in Janesville for very long, but after reading about Delivering Bags of Hope in The Gazette, she knew helping solve the local problem of food insecurity would be at the “top of my list.”
“And I thought, 'What a wonderful event,'” she said. “So, I wanted to be involved.”
Claire Mikkelson, a senior at Craig High School, said she had dozens of friends who volunteered for this year's event. She said the set of bags she was charged with filling might have fallen behind the others because they had the heaviest responsibilities—eggs and cans of soup.
“That’s OK, we’re gonna catch up,” she said with a laugh. “My arms are getting huge.”
Mikkelson said her favorite thing about the event is that it brings food to those who need it. She said she hoped those who were at Dollar General on Saturday morning will take away the giving energy and continue volunteering throughout the year.
Mikkelson, who soon will be off to college, also appreciated how the event brought people together.
“I’m making a bunch of close relationships with everyone in the community and meeting a ton of people before I leave, which kind of sucks, but I know that this will be my home forever,” she said.
“I’m always going to have these connections here and the people here to support me.”
