In a special meeting Thursday night, Delavan-Darien School Board members voted to part ways with Ronald Sandoval, the head of the district’s dual language program, at the end of the school year.

Officials say Sandoval’s role as the dual language chief will be eliminated beginning in the 2019-20 school year, but the dual language program will not be cut. Sandoval’s duties will be divided among district employees.

In December, Sandoval was the subject of an article in The Gazette that detailed a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a district employee in October 2017.

Sandoval denied the harassment charges and claimed the accusations stemmed from cultural misunderstandings. He was forced to take a sexual harassment course and was suspended for two days without pay as a result of the complaint.

District officials say Sandoval’s nonrenewal is unrelated to the harassment complaint; rather, it’s part of the district’s mission to rein in spending amid budget concerns.

Sandoval’s nonrenewal comes after the board voted unanimously to remove the interim prefix from Superintendent Jill Sorbie’s title Monday. Her salary is the same, and her two-year contract extends through the 2019-20 school year.

Sorbie became interim superintendent in May after the board parted ways with former Superintendent Bob Crist. She has also been serving as director of curriculum while acting as superintendent.

“We’ve been very pleased with her progress so far,” school board President Jeff Scherer said of Sorbie. “We think she’s the superintendent of the future.”

