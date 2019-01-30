DELAVAN

Tiffany Schutt was appointed to a vacant Delavan-Darien School Board seat Tuesday night after the board interviewed her and another candidate in open session.

Schutt edged out David Henriott in a 4-2 vote by the board. Her spot will be up for grabs in the upcoming spring election.

She and Henriott will be on the ballot April 2—exactly nine weeks after Schutt’s appointment—with incumbents John Andreoni and Sharon Gonzalez.

The top two vote-getters will be elected to three-year terms, and the third highest vote-getter will serve the remainder of Monica Los’ term, which is two years. Los resigned from the board last year after moving out of the district.

Each candidate interviewed Tuesday night received three votes after the board members cast their first ballot, but Schutt garnered an extra vote after board members cast their second ballot to break the tie. Schutt will be part of the board at its Feb. 11 meeting.

Board members asked 12 questions of the two candidates that touched on a wide range of topics. Each candidate touted their local ties to the community and celebrated the district’s diversity.

Schutt praised the district’s elementary education and pointed to being a town of Darien resident. She said she wants to foster transparency on a board that was criticized last year for being too vague about its financial standing, especially in the wake of Darien Elementary School’s closure.

Henriott said he is a leader and would develop a better line of communication with the public, particularly with the city of Delavan government. He said the district could be a selling point in the future as development continues to pick up steam in Delavan and possibly help lure new residents to the area.

Henriott celebrated Phoenix Elementary School, which he said is “phenomenal.” He said the district has changed over time and while it’s heading in the right direction now, “there are still things that can be improved.”

As an accountant, Schutt portrayed herself as a good match for the board. She is an accountant in Delavan and is currently on track to receive a masters in accounting, she said.

Henriott works for Accurate Housing Systems in East Troy.

After the board’s vote, board President Jeff Scherer said either candidate would have been a boon for the board.

“Both of you are excellent candidates,” Scherer said. “It’s really hard to me, when you’re both willing to serve, to say no to somebody.”