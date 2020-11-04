DELAVAN
Officials will be refining plans for remodeled athletics facilities at Delavan-Darien High School very soon in the wake of a win in Tuesday’s referendum.
District Administrator Jill Sorbie said the district already has preliminary plans and a contractor, Scherrer Construction of Burlington, and work should begin as soon as possible in the spring.
Weather permitting, the new stadium, track, field and tennis courts should be ready sometime in September, so sports teams might have to schedule their early fall games at other schools, Sorbie said.
Sorbie spoke the day after 4,896 residents voted to spend approximately $6.5 million on the project. The “no” votes were 3,369.
Sorbie said the number of votes was by far the largest in any referendum since at least 1991.
Plans include remodeling the stands at Borg Stadium, along with the track, field and nearby tennis courts. All are said to be in poor condition.
The stadium has been rejected for WIAA sectionals and regionals in track and soccer. Sorbie hopes to put an end to that, noting especially the successful Comet soccer team in this and recent years.
The current soccer field will become a practice field, and soccer will be played in the stadium starting next fall, Sorbie said.
The soccer team deserves to compete at the stadium, as the track and football teams do, she said.
The project will benefit the entire community, Sorbie said, noting that people use the track for walking, and “kids are always on the field.”