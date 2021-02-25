JANESVILLE
A field of six candidates shrank to five Thursday in the April 6 Janesville School Board race.
Candidate Jessica Davis said she is withdrawing her candidacy because a new job has required more of her attention.
"I have recently started a new career, and although it is a wonderful new opportunity for me and my family, it is proving to be quite demanding. If I would be elected to the school board, I would not be able to commit 100% of my time and energy, and we both know that being a school board member comes with immense responsibility," Davis, 33, wrote in an email.
"I still very much look forward to working alongside the school board and the district in a different capacity, but I must drop out of the running at this time."