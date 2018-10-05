JANESVILLE
Results for the Wisconsin Forward Exam show some smaller Rock County school districts outscored their larger counterparts.
In the Janesville School District, scores went down in 11 of 17 grade level/subject categories, according to a Gazette analysis of data released this week by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The tests cover English/language arts and math for third through eighth grades.
In addition, fourth-, eighth- and 10th-grade students were tested in science and social studies.
Students are given one of four rankings: below basic, basic, proficient and advanced.
Critics of testing say it’s not fair to make comparisons from year to year because each group of students is different. But the demand for “improved test scores” makes those comparisons routine.
Parkview
Parkview School District in Orfordville, which has struggled with the loss of students through open enrollment, made significant gains in all subjects at the fourth-grade level. The number of fourth-grade students at the proficient or advanced levels increased 19.7 percentage points in language arts, 17.5 percentage points in math, and 13.1 percentage points in science and social studies.
In addition, when scores of Rock County school districts were averaged across grades in a particular subject, Parkview had the highest percentage of students scoring at the proficient or advanced level in math: 57.1 percent.
Parkview Superintendent Steve Lutzke said the district has a ways to go in some areas, but he was pleased with the results.
The district changed its math curriculum, and he thinks that has helped significantly.
More importantly, the district is developing consistent leadership, both on the school board and in schools, Lutzke said.
When leadership changes, it usually means course changes and a period of readjustment, he said.
But it’s what happens at the classroom level that’s most important, he said.
“We hire really, really good teachers, and we give them good mentors to help them learn the Parkview system and curriculum,” Lutzke said.
The 2017-18 school year is the first in more than a decade Parkview has seen an increase in student numbers due to open enrollment, and Lutzke hopes that trend will continue.
Milton
Milton School District also did well when compared to Rock County’s other school districts. When scores are averaged across grades, Milton placed first or second in every grade level/subject category.
Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction, said he was pleased with Milton’s results but acknowledged they make up only one set of data points.
“They’re important, we take them into consideration, but we try to look at a lot of different data points,” Ruggles said.
Teachers do a number of screening tests throughout the year to make sure students are making progress, he said.
Janesville
The Janesville School District’s scores dipped in 11 of the 17 grade/subject categories.
In an email to The Gazette, District Director of Teaching and Innovation Allison DeGraaf wrote that the Forward Exam is just one set of data of many used to track student progress and knowledge.
“We did see some slight decline in scores, a drop that mirrors the statewide results,” DeGraaf wrote in her email.
As the needs of the students change, the district’s teachers change their instruction and look for new ways to help students, she wrote.
An example of one of those changes?
“Based on multiple data sources and teacher feedback, during the 2018-19 year in math we have implemented new math resources at the secondary level,” wrote DeGraaf.
Teachers and district officials also did a complete review of textbooks and other teaching material and provided more professional development opportunities for teachers, DeGraaf wrote.
“While it would be great to see nothing but increasing scores on these types of assessments, the important thing is to view the results and find ways to modify instruction when you see areas for improvement,” DeGraaf wrote.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse