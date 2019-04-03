JANESVILLE

Five people will be added to the Janesville Senior High School and Craig High School Honor Wall during a ceremony Friday.

The wall was created in the 2005-06 school year and offers students a visual reminder of the outstanding graduates from their school, according to a news release from the Janesville School District.

This year’s honorees include:

Leslie Brunsell, Class of 1965.

After graduating from UW-Whitewater, Brunsell taught at Catholic schools for nine years. She later worked at M&I Bank as a personal banker and marketing director.

She retired in 2004.

Brunsell has been involved in numerous community organizations—including the American Association of University Women, Rotary Botanical Gardens and the YMCA—and has received several service awards. As a founding member of the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, she has led study circles and planned racial justice conferences.

“Leslie Brunsell’s relentless dedication to supporting diversity and the environment in Janesville makes her a community hero,” the release states.

Maria Regan Gonzalez, Class of 2004.

Regan Gonzalez was the first in her family to graduate from college. Today, she is the mayor of Richfield, Minnesota—the first Latina mayor in Minnesota history.

“Regan Gonzalez has focused her life on community service with an emphasis on equity, inclusion and environmental sustainability,” the release states.

She has received the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, the Neighborhood Champion Award, the NeighborWorks Community Builder Award and the Community Hero Award.

In 2016, she became the youngest member of the Richfield City Council. She was elected mayor in 2018.

William, Stephen and Robert Kennedy, St. Thomas Academy Class of 1968, Craig High School classes of 1975 and 1978.

The Kennedy brothers own Rock Road Companies and have long maintained a reputation for quality work and fair business practices, according to the release.

For the company’s 100th anniversary in 2013, the brothers started the Kennedy Family Foundation to support nonprofits in and around Rock County.

Beneficiaries have included Agrace HospiceCare, the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, GIFTS Men’s Shelter, the Janesville Farmers Market and Rock County first responder community initiatives.

From 2004 to 2017, Rock Road Companies earned the National Asphalt Pavement Association’s Diamond Achievement Commendation for overall quality, safety and service.