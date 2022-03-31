JANESVILLE
As staff and students at St. John Vianney Catholic School sat in the commons area Thursday afternoon, the student council’s public relations officer Kaitlyn McKay began to talk about why they were there.
“Every year we like to give back to the community,” McKay told the crowd, with the Janesville Craig High School Student Council sitting in front.
“This year, we picked somebody from St. John's that is a familiar face to most of us standing up here, and she is a great person,” McKay continued. “I did not get the honor of being taught by her, but a lot of my peers did.”
And then came the big surprise.
“So Mrs. Arndt? Would you accept this donation of $5,000?”
The crowd cheered as kindergarten teacher Mary Arndt walked toward the student council with her hands over her mouth and began to tear up. She hugged many of her former students before giving a short speech to the crowd.
Arndt and her husband both have battled cancer multiple times in their lives, and last year, they had cancer at the same time. That’s partly why, she told The Gazette, they started the Bob and Mary Arndt Cancer Endowment Fund. That fund is the recipient of the $5,000 donation.
Stefanie Hanson, adviser for the student council and a science teacher at Craig, told The Gazette that the council works to pick a local charity each year. This past year, they held a holiday party and also reached out to local businesses to donate to the charity. Prent, Rock Road, JP Cullen and Sons, Silha Excavating, and Culver’s all donated to the cause.
“This is what we keep telling you all the time,” Arndt told the crowd of students. “When you leave here, you are going to be the leaders in the community. Starting in high school, this is fantastic.”
The executive board of Craig’s student council includes the president Catie Werner, vice president Kelly Heinzen, secretary McKaylie Justman, treasurer Carly Stengel, school board representative Charlotte Mark and public relations officer Kaitlyn McKay.
“It's such a good cause, especially because it’s cancer; my grandma died of cancer,” Werner told The Gazette. “It’s finding that personal connection, and who wouldn't want to pick Mrs. Arndt for this, you know?”
Even before being diagnosed with cancer, Arndt said, her husband, Bob, was on the foundation board at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. As part of the board, he wanted to do something to help those suffering from cancer.
“I would help with that committee,” said Mary, who eventually took Bob’s place on the board. “Then, both my husband and I were diagnosed after (the fund was started). It all happened within months.”
Both Mary and Bob Arndt are now cancer-free since January 2020.
The endowment fund at St. Mary’s will ensure cancer patients at the hospital get a gift bag of products to help assist them and give patients comfort during their cancer journey.
Mary Arndt said she is grateful for the donation as the gift bags are just now being distributed at the hospital.
“There are 40 different people every month that will get that news (that they have cancer)," she told the students. “And it sucks, but this will help them. Thank you so much for all you’ve done.”