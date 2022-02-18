JANESVILLE
When Andrea Nickel was a student at Craig High School, she and two other students spent a semester in Kyiv, Ukraine, as part of an exchange program.
Later, while studying at Beloit College, she spent a semester in Moscow and made a return visit to meet up with friends in Kyiv.
Nickel, who has been a social studies teacher at Craig for the past 16 years, has helped coordinate student trips to Russia and hopes to return to both countries eventually, but with threats of an invasion swirling in the news, she knows it won’t be soon.
She’s watched for years as Ukraine has struggled to stay independent from the politics of Russia and Western Europe. And she has stayed in touch with friends, including Marichka Padalko, a journalist with 1+1 Media in Ukraine. Padalko has recently talked about the Ukraine border crisis on British television.
The Gazette’s education reporter, Sara Myers, talked to Nickel about her time in Ukraine and Russia, how the experience changed her, as well as her opinions on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia right now.
Sara Myers: What made you interested in becoming an exchange student?
Andrea Nickel: There was an exchange student at Craig High School who happened to be from Ukraine. She presented to (Jerry) Addie’s and (other) Global Studies classes. She presented this opportunity to apply for a scholarship to go to Ukraine or to Russia with the organization Youth For Understanding.
So I thought it sounded kind of cool. I asked around, realized I missed opportunities to go to Spain with the Rotary programs.
I went home and said to my parents, “Hey, I think I want to go to Russia or Ukraine.” My parents are like, what? Do you know where those (countries) are? I said, “Yeah, they’re over on the other side of the world or something?”
Myers: Did you have any knowledge of Russia or Ukraine before?
Nickel: The one thing I knew was from global studies class. We had to go through an application or an interview process (for the exchange program.) They asked a similar question of what do you know about Russia and Ukraine? The one thing I knew from global studies was that Ukraine was the breadbasket of the former Soviet Union.
That was literally all I knew. And it’s on the other side of the world. There were some jokes being made (by Craig classmates) that they would have a cauldron of food. I was being told that I was not going to eat and I was gonna starve to death.
This was 1996. So the Cold War fell apart. The Cold War happened and ended in 1991 and the Soviet Union fell apart. Ukraine hit the breaking point in August 1991, when Ukraine gained independence, so it was their fifth year anniversary.
I knew nothing. I knew no language. I knew nothing about the culture. I had an idea where it was on a map. That was about it. I actually had hoped to go to Russia. My request was to go to Russia, but I ended up in Ukraine.
Myers: What was the Ukraine experience like?
Nickel: The interesting thing is that I realized that I was one of the first, if not the first, high school students that have been sent to Ukraine as exchange students, or to any former Soviet Union country. I definitely based on the different schools (that Nickel met with).
I did one of these meetings between the schools, and they had representatives for the different schools go to this meeting. I was invited to go, and it didn’t seem like they had any concept of this foreign exchange program. It was one of the first times that high school students were sent to a former Soviet Union country that was not Russia. So it was very much let’s see how this is going to go sort of thing.
I went to a very, very nice school in the center of Kyiv. I stayed with a family that lived on the far outskirts of the city. It took me about an hour to get to school. That was taking a bus to the metro, and then the metro or subway to the center of the city and then walking from there. It was a process to get to school.
Myers: What were some of the differences in the schooling in Ukraine and the U.S. that you experienced?
Nickel: They were learning way more about some details in the United States. They were asking me questions like, “What do they produce in this state? Or, what is this state’s major production? Or, did you know this about the state?”
I’m like, nope, none of that. I can tell you about the culture of all these places and what we think of other places, but I don’t know. I would say where I’m from and that I was from Wisconsin, and they would give me this look, like a blank stare as if they didn’t hear anything that I said. I would ask if they knew Madison? And they didn’t know, but they knew Chicago.
So I ended up just starting to tell people I’m from around Chicago. That was the closest thing; it’s no different than us looking at other countries.
The school I went to was a private school. And it was a K through 11.
They took, at least at this time, like 18 classes a week, including school on Saturday. But they would only have them one or two times a week.
And I’m pretty sure that’s still the same, as I’m talking to my friends now, they still take more classes. But it’s only you might meet once or twice a week max. And they don’t have a set lunch, they have a 20 minute break in the middle of the day and then two 10 or 15 minute breaks.
But they start at around 9 and they’re done at 2. And then sports and activities are separate from the school. Like it is in most other countries.
Myers: What are some Ukraine memories that you have from that time and the family you stayed with?
Nickel: There’s a ton of memories. There’s so many, because I still talk to them. And we still keep in touch with my host family and a girl who ran my program. I keep in touch with Marichka.
I did see a lot of Kyiv, like St. Sophia Cathedral and the Golden Gate, which has been burned like three times, mostly by the Mongols, in history.
It’s just a different experience. We would never have that over here. It’s just doesn’t exist. The buildings like St. Sophia are from the 1100s.
We basically stayed in the city. We didn’t go out of town hardly at all. But you know, the same as any kids, you hang out and go walking around.
Myers: How many times have you visited after that semester?
Nickel: I’ve been there two additional times. Then my friends have come here, too. It’s great.
Myers: How long did you stay in Russia?
Nickel: Just a semester again. I stayed in Krasnodar, which is further south. It’s close to Sochi, where they had the Olympics.
I wanted to stay with a family. I think it’s really important to learn a culture by living with a family and seeing how they live in the daily life. I didn’t want to stay at the university. So, Beloit (College) hooked me up with this program from another school. I don’t keep in touch with that host family anymore, but I was like the 17th student they had or something.
Myers: But you still keep in touch with the family in Ukraine?
Nickel: Yeah, a lot. (Former host-sister) Yulia (Yesmukhanova) and me were just messaging back and forth earlier today.
I keep in touch with her. When we (Craig teachers) took kids to Russia (in 2015), I visited, and when I went to Russia in 2000. We FaceTime with them a lot. Her kids like to talk to my kids.
Once all this COVID stuff calms down and now, the invasion of Ukraine, when that dies down, we will probably go over to Moscow. I need stuff to quiet down a little more in Kyiv before I feel comfortable going there.
Moscow is safer at the movement. It’s a more international city.
Myers: What are your opinions on the crisis in Ukraine?
Nickel: I have so many opinions. But, I think it’s hard. Ukraine has been trying to make connection with the European Union and with NATO and Western Europe for decades now. They’ve been trying to make in that direction for decades.
Things just keep going back. Whenever they get close to making arrangements, either a presidential decision or a Russian push or Russian incentives, the government then stays closer to Russia than it does to Western Europe. Most of the businesses in Ukraine want to have both.
They want to be a country that can have ties with Russia and have ties with Western Europe. They want to be successful as an independent nation, not under the umbrella of either one. They want to be their own recognized nation.
They want to be able to make their own decisions without being under the constant persuasion of an outside force and really that outside force has regularly been Russia. In particular, under Putin, there has been a lot of large pushes to keep the ties close with the former Soviet Union countries and especially economically and somewhat politically.
I do not ever agree with one country invading another independent, one independent nation invading another independent nation, especially when it’s under volatile situations, I don’t think without justification.