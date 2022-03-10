While most high school students go on class trips to Washington, D.C., to see the sights, 13 Advanced Placement government students from Janesville’s Craig High School will be in the nation’s capital next week to supplement their studies.
In addition to rigorous AP requirements, the Craig students also participate in the Democracy in Action program. Students choose a government topic to research as part of their classroom studies and then continue that research in Washington.
“Democracy in Action is similar to the Washington Seminar program started 50 years ago at Parker High School, a program we participated in for a few years,” said AP government teacher Samantha Bannach, who also serves as director of Democracy in Action. “Seminar is a great program, and we have adopted the research aspect of it.”
Bannach said she wanted to add a service requirement to Democracy in Action.
“I wanted to see if we could take the knowledge gained through research and use it to address some of the problems we uncover,” Bannach said. “To that end, the students identify problems, create an action plan and then execute that plan.”
Some of her students have begun advocating for a cause based on an action plan.
“We have a team of students which is researching human trafficking,” Bannach said. “Students on the team are working with a local organization that serves victims by helping make tie blankets for those who have suffered. It’s a way to take what we learn and give back to the community.”
Any time a new program is introduced into established school curriculums, there is some risk involved, Bannach said.
“I want to our principal, Dr. Alison Bjoin, with my idea for a service component to AP requirements,” Bannach said. “Dr. Bjoin gave it the green light and has been very supportive of Democracy in Action.”
Bannach has seen the benefits of Democracy in Action beyond academic knowledge.
“This program encourages teamwork,” she said. “The students share their knowledge and concerns to work toward a better outcome for their community.”
The research in Washington affords new and unusual opportunities while interviewing experts in the various topics in addition to briefings with members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation.
“Our renewable energy team will have an opportunity to conduct an interview at the renowned Willard Hotel,” Bannach said.
It won’t be all work for the students. Tours of museums and monuments are available, and students will get to see a National Hockey League game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders.
For those students who take the annual AP test, Democracy in Action has an added benefit.
“The results of the AP test can lead to college credit for the students,” Bannach said. “The completion of Democracy in Action can lead to special recognition from the College Board.”
Additional staff during the week of research in Washington are Christine Pumilia, Heidi Hemming and Josh Hammen.
Bannach said she is glad to see the Democracy in Action program lead students to a better understanding of politics and government.
“When our students move on, it’s with the hope that they continue to take what they have learned and use that knowledge to continue to serve their communities,” she said. “That’s what makes the program rewarding for me.”