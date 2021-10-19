An incident of alleged student misconduct is being investigated by the Janesville School District following accusations that students from Janesville Craig High School acted disrespectfully at a football game on Friday, Oct. 15, hosted by Milton High School.
The Janesville Community Page on Facebook included much discussion of a group of students from Craig allegedly acting disrespectfully at the football game. Commenters said Craig students booed the Milton pom pom squad group, and chanted that a MHS football player was on steroids. One sign directed at MHS read “[expletive] your band.”
The Milton High School Marching Band performed at the football game despite the loss of its assistant band director, John Schroeder, who passed away after collapsing at band practice the night before.
Scott Garner, assistant superintendent at the Janesville School District, confirmed the incident happened.
“I was informed immediately Saturday morning by Dr. [Alison] Bjoin," principal of Janesville Craig, Garner told The Gazette. As of Monday, he said, "the Craig administration is investigating the situation to determine who and what students were involved, what was their role and those types of things. The investigation is ongoing and from there we’ll make a determination as to what may happen to those kids in terms of consequences.”
Garner said the Craig High School administration contacted MHS officials immediately to share their concerns and let them know they are “doing their due diligence.”
Kari Klebba, communications and safety coordinator for the Milton School District, confirmed that Craig officials immediately reached out following the incident.
“It’s important to note that this is a small group of kids,” Garner said. “It does not reflect the views in any way, shape or form of the student body at Craig, the staff at Craig and it does not represent our beliefs. It’s an unfortunate incident. The district takes very seriously any misconduct by students and will act accordingly.”
