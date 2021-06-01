Craig High School students received these awards and scholarships at a ceremony Wednesday, May 27:
Ella Ames, daughter of Lisa Hurda and Preston Ames: Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Scholarship and Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.
Emily Austin, daughter of Steven and Nicole Austin: Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship, American Legion Athletic Medal and Kyle Sippy Memorial Scholarship.
Ivan Ayala: Blackhawk Technical College Fund, Kennedy Elementary PTO Scholarship and S.T.A.R.T. Scholarship.
Spencer Bauer, son of Anthony and Megan Bauer: Jim “Stump” Haakinson Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship for St. John Vianney, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Achievement of Excellence Scholarship, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship and John & Jo Draeger Scholarship.
Sage Baumeister, daughter of William and Amy Baumeister: Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship.
Olivia Biege, daughter of Thomas and Karen Biege: Adams Elementary PTA Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship and Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship.
Alisha Bittrick, daughter of Laura Bittrick and Kevin Millard: Nona Mathew Kubitz Memorial Scholarship and S.T.A.R.T. Scholarship.
Bryan Bloomquist, son of Matthew and Lisa Bloomquist: Lori Burns Memorial Scholarship, Philip McQuade Memorial Scholarship and American Legion Athletic Medal.
Emily Brunker, daughter of Andrew and Erica Brunker: Spanish Honor Society Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship for St. John Vianney and Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship.
Carly Buckman, daughter of Thomas and Julie Buckman: Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship and Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship.
Britani Burdick, granddaughter of Vickie Burdick: Chris & Ed Stried Scholarship, Nona Mathew Kubitz Memorial Scholarship, V.F.W. Post 1621 Auxiliary Citizenship Scholarship and Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship.
Madison Burrow, daughter of Danny and Stacey Burrow: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Scholarship and Class of 2021 Craig High School Scholarship.
Emma Bussan, daughter of Aron Bussan and Michelle Montgomery: Blackhawk Golden K Kiwanis Scholarship, First Lutheran Church Scholarship, Tim Cullen Internship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship and P.E.O. Chapter CK Sisterhood STAR Scholarship.
Jamison Caley, daughter of James and Christine Caley: AAUW Joan Malin Honorary Scholarship and Geraldine Hedberg Scholarship.
Emma Chamberlain, daughter of Matthew and Cheryl Chamberlain: Terry and Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship.
Teaghan Christoph, daughter of Paul and Kelly Christoph: Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship and George K. Steil Sr. Scholarship.
Makayla Dampier, daughter of Stephanie Erickson: Rev. Eugene Beltz Memorial Scholarship.
Alma Diaz-Cosme, daughter of Severino Diaz-Gutierrez and Eduarda Cosme-Reyes: Bliss-Coombs Scholarship and Jefferson Elementary PTA Scholarship.
Emma DiStefano, daughter of David and Heather DiStefano: Global Scholar Certificate and Craig Class of 2021 Scholarship.
Carson Dooman, son of Mark and Renee Dooman: Lori Burns Memorial/Monroe Elementary PTA Scholarship and Kyle Sippy Memorial Scholarship.
Adam Duffy, son of Jayson and Michelle Duffy: Karl A. And Bernice E. Samek Scholarship and Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship.
Alyssa Duffy, daughter of Jayson and Michelle Duffy: Craig FFA Scholarship, Janesville FFA Alumni Scholarship, Kenneth F. & Grace E. Bick Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship and Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship.
Mason Ehret, son of Aaron and Kimberly Ehret: Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship.
Kayley Ellis, daughter of Gregory and Pamela Ellis: Janesville Western Masonic Lodge Scholarship.
Eric Engstrom, son of Christopher and Marie Engstrom: First Lutheran Church Scholarship, George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship, Terry and Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Tim Kettle Scholarship Fund.
Marah Faber, daughter of Eric and Shari Faber: Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church Scholarship.
Chloe Fay, daughter of Candice Ruppert: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.
Claudia Fieiras, daughter of Gabriel and Jennifer Fieiras: Catherine G. Negus Memorial Scholarship, Cougar Basketball Club Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship and CATS Scholar Athlete Award.
Lillian Fitzgerald, daughter of Darci Jarstad-Krueger and Michael Fitzgerald: Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship and Terry and Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship.
Samantha Jo Flint, daughter of Amy Jo Monk Tibbetts and Brian Flint: Kennedy Elementary PTO Scholarship.
Rebecca Frank, daughter of Rudolf and Michele Frank: Blackhawk Community Credit Union Achievement of Excellence Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and Sylvia B. Feingold Scholarship.
Allison Franks, daughter of Jennifer Titus: Garry White Memorial Scholarship, RiversEdge Bowl Evelyn Kettle Memorial Scholarship, Irene Hoyt Education Scholarship and Theresa A. Purintun Memorial Scholarship.
Kayla Frei, daughter of James and Cassandra Frei: Craig FFA Scholarship, Janesville FFA Alumni Scholarship, RiversEdge Bowl Evelyn Kettle Memorial Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Scholarship and Rock County 4-H Alumni “Funk Family” Scholarship.
Madison Gilbank, daughter of Doug Gilbank and Cynthia Swaska: Blackhawk Community Credit Union Achievement of Excellence Scholarship, Jack Steinhoff and Steve Ennis Memorial Scholarship, Marilyn Keating Memorial Scholarship given by Alys Gredler, National Art Honor Society Scholarship and Katherine M. Belling Memorial Art Scholarship.
Bradley Grzeca, guardians Jeffrey and Antoinette Joyner: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.
Aubrey Haworth, daughter of Michelle and Douglas Haworth: Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship.
Jasmine Halbach, daughter of Dan and April Halbach: Eugene DeRubeis Memorial Scholarship.
Kidist Halderman, daughter of Bond and Lori Halderman: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.
Jacob Hanekamp, son of Stephen and Alyssa Hanekamp: Terry and Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship, Edwin Kopek Scholarship and Robert C. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship.
Meghan Hoeser, daughter of Mark and Sandra Hoeser: Janesville Catholic Women’s Club Scholarship.
Braeden Hopkins, son of Jennifer Klossner and Scott Hopkins: Janesville Firefighters Charities Scholarships.
Clare Hulick, daughter of Steven Hulick and the late Tina Hulick: Janesville High School Class of 1957 Scholarship and Wilson Rawls Scholarship.
Andrew Jahnke, son of Mark and Deborah Jahnke: Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship.
Cody Kaas, son of Dale and Traci Kaas: Howard Peterson Scholarship and Scott Barritt Memorial Scholarship.
Ella Karl, daughter of Anita Kortesma and Chad Karl: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Scholarship.
Claire Kettle, daughter of Josh and Tara Kettle: Senior Class Academic Leadership Award.
Kayleigh Kleinheinz, daughter of Michael and Stephanie Kleinheinz: Cecelia Howe Scholarship and Jefferson Elementary PTA Scholarship.
Morgan Knilans, daughter of Michael and Kay Knilans: Craig FFA Scholarship, George & Ruby Conway/LaPrairie 4-H Scholarship, George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville FFA Alumni Scholarship, Tim Cullen Internship and Rock County 4-H Alumni-Milton and Marjorie Waller/Jay and Cora Gleason Memorial Scholarship.
Sadie Latka, daughter of Dean and Kristie Latka: Karl Southworth Memorial Scholarship.
Ratcheny Lee, daughter of Veasna Lee: Richard F. Schwarer Scholarship.
Huayang Liu, son of Jihong Xiong: Eugene DeRubeis Memorial Scholarship.
Kallie Lux, daughter of Doni and Mandy Lux: George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship and WIAA Scholar Athlete.
Julia Masterson, daughter of Ryan and Kari Masterson: Frank W. Douglas Scholarship, Janesville High School Class of 1957 Scholarship and Wilson Rawls Scholarship.
Connor Mackinnis, son of Mark and Elenore Mackinnis: Tim Cullen Internship.
Byrg McCarthy, daughter of Timothy and Leaellyn McCarthy: V.F.W. Post 1621 Auxiliary Nursing-Medical Scholarship.
Emily Mergener, daughter of Marissa Santiago and Joseph Mergener: Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship and Knipp-Poulter Fund Scholarship.
Bria Mikkelson, daughter of Katrina and Erik Mikkelson: Elks Lodge #254 Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Achievement of Excellence Scholarship, First Lutheran Church Scholarship, Jeremiah Campbell Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Edna Anderson Alumni Scholarship and Janesville Woman’s Club Scholarship.
Cassidee Millard, daughter of Elijah Millard and Beverly Johnson: Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship.
Aidan Murphy, son of Timothy and Thea Murphy: Senior Class Academic Leadership Award.
Andrew Newbury, son of Dawn and Mark Newbury: South Central Wisconsin Builders Association Scholarship.
Zyon Phiffer, son of Kenneth and Darcy Phiffer: Blackhawk Technical College Fund, Jack Steinhoff and Steve Ennis Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Firefighters Charities Scholarship, Amy Elizabeth Houseman Memorial Scholarship and John S. Scott Scholarship.
Shannon Pilgrim, daughter of William and Ann Pilgrim: Junior Optimist Club Scholarship.
Koby Porter, son of Randall and Rebecca Porter: George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship and Milton Siker Memorial Scholarship.
Cami Punzel, daughter of Roger and Amy Punzel: Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Gordie and Barb Andrew Family Scholarship.
Madeline Reuter, daughter of Jeffrey and Kristi Reuter: First Lutheran Church Scholarship and Irene Hoyt Education Scholarship.
Cole Riley, son of Shannon and Brenda Riley: Rex P. Ryan Memorial Scholarship.
Kylie Rogers, daughter of Angela Fryar: S.T.A.R.T. Scholarship.
Claire Rusert, daughter of Brett and Lynette Rusert: Spanish Honor Society Scholarship.
Brady Schenk, son of Joel and Tracy Schenk: WIAA Scholar Athlete.
Logan Schmitz, son of Aaron and Kristine Schmitz: S.T.A.R.T. Scholarship.
Alexa Schram, daughter of David and Kim Schram: Janesville Education Association Scholarship and Timmy Mork Cullen Scholarship.
Molly Schroeder, daughter of Steve and Michelle Schroeder: Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Natalie Shortreed, daughter of Timothy and Krista Shortreed: Elks Ladies Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Scholarship and Elks Club Scholarship in memory of Leon Glowacki.
Eli Shucha, son of Joshua and Nicole Shucha: Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship and CATS Scholar Athlete.
Gracie Stoikes, daughter of Carmin Steeber and Steve Stoikes: Nona Matthew Kubitz Memorial Scholarship.
Alyssa Strampe, daughter of Mark and Jenny Strampe: V.F.W. Good Citizen Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Scholarship and Cecelia Howe Scholarship.
Isaac Stried, son of Matthew and Chantel Stried: Janesville Youth Football Scholarship.
Owen Templeton, son of Brian and Sara Templeton: Blackhawk Community Credit Union Patrick McGuide Presidential Scholarship, Elks Ladies Scholarship and Tim Cullen Internship.
Amara Thean, daughter of Men and Michele Tum-Thean: Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship.
Alexandrea Thommesen, daughter of Rachel Thommesen: Junior Optimist Scholarship and Nona Mathew Kubitz Memorial Scholarship.
Autumn Tullar, daughter of Christopher and Angela Tullar: Norman W. and Janice Graper Scholarship, JAREA-Kathryn Mary Swingle Memorial Scholarship and Janesville Catholic Women’s Club Scholarship.
Joshua Udelhofen, son of Jamie and Dayna Udelhofen: Janesville Morning Rotary Scholarship and Youth Baseball Scholarship.
Eliya Vanevenhoven, daughter of Lisa Loendorf Porter: Spanish Honor Society Scholarship and Global Scholar Certificate.
Talia Vanevenhoven, daughter of Lisa Loendorf Porter: Spanish Honor Society Scholarship and Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Sophia Vitaioli, daughter of Mario and Isabella Vitaioli: Alex Hembrook Memorial Scholarship, Chris and Ed Stried Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Fund Scholarship and Wilson Rawls Scholarship.
Allison Walker, daughter of Steven and Nicole Walker: Jack Steinhoff and Steve Ennis Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Area Crimestoppers Scholarship and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #236 Scholarship.
Lily Walton, daughter of Michele Walton: Lars Christianson Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Wedel, daughter of Joshua and Lisa Wedel: S.T.A.R.T. Scholarship.
Caidyn Wermeling, daughter of Jill and Carl Wermeling: Susan Van Galder Art Scholarship.
Olivia Westman, daughter of Barry and Tina Westman: Daughters of the American Revolution-Janesville Chapter Scholarship.
Benjamin Zobel, son of Brian and Laura Zobel: Howard Marquardt Trust Scholarship.
Angela Zrnich, daughter of Ljubica Zrnich: Alva and LuLu Lloyd Scholarship.