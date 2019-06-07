Janesville Craig High School has announced its Top 22 academic performers for the Class of 2019. They are:

Victoria Armstrong, valedictorian, daughter of Steve and Susan Armstrong. She was president of the Russian Club and a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She was named a Rotary Club student of the month and UW-Whitewater chancellor’s scholar. She worked at Daniels Foods Sentry and taught Sunday school. Armstrong plans to attend UW-Whitewater and study secondary education.

Evan Jensen, valedictorian, son of Jay and Christina Jensen. He was secretary of Spanish National Honor Society and a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, International Club, National Ocean Science Bowl, Spotlighters show choir band, pep band and jazz band. He played lacrosse, was a Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab guide and was named a Rotary Club student of the month and AP scholar with distinction. Jensen intends to study chemistry at UW-Madison.

Madelynn Knilans, valedictorian, daughter of Michael and Kay Knilans. She was president of National Honor Society and Seeds to Feed, CEO of the Engineering Club and treasurer of the Chinese Club. She was also a member of National Art Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, La Prairie 4-H, International Club and Sierra Club. She received an academic letter, Scholastic Art Award and a Confucius Classroom grant. Knilans interned at LAB3 and the UW-Madison Plasma Physics Department and was active in the Physics of Atomic Nuclei Program at Notre Dame. She also worked at the YMCA of Northern Rock County and as a Janesville lifeguard. She plans to attend UW-Madison and study nuclear engineering.

Bethany Laatsch, valedictorian, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Laatsch. She was a president of the Sierra Club and a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, wind ensemble, jazz combo and varsity tennis team. She managed the boys tennis team, was co-captain of the show choir band and first chair in jazz ensemble. She has earned athletic, academic and music letters, performed at State Solo and Ensemble and was named a Lions Club student of the month. Laatsch plans to study biochemistry and nuclear biology at UW-Eau Claire.

Grace Meister, valedictorian, daughter of Richard and Patricia Meister. She was secretary of Science National Honor Society and historian for National Honor Society. She was also a member of Spanish National Honor Society, Link Crew and varsity track team. She was named a student of the month and an AP scholar with distinction. Meister volunteered at Friends of Noah and Floating Doctors and job-shadowed at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center. She intends to study human biology at the University of California in San Diego.

Benjamin Pierson, valedictorian, son of Scott and Cathy Pierson. He was president of Spanish National Honor Society, captain of the boys tennis team and manager of the girls tennis team. He was also a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Key Club. He was named a Rotary Club student of the month and was an intern at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center. Pierson volunteered at St. John Vianney Church and at bingo games at Cedar Crest. He plans to attend Carroll University and major in nursing or biochemistry with a pre-med emphasis and minor in Spanish.

Jared Rasmussen, valedictorian, son of Tom and Carilee Rasmussen. He was a member of National Honor Society, Lions Club, jazz ensemble and Spotlighters band. He was also named a student of the month and worked at Woodman’s. Rasmussen will study engineering at UW-Milwaukee.

Taylor Salmon, valedictorian, daughter of Chad and Ann Salmon. She was vice president of student council and Spanish National Honor Society and co-president of the Letterwoman’s Club. She was named a Rotary Club student of the month and a YWCA Young Woman of Distinction and received the Janesville Police Department Citizenship Award. Salmon also played volleyball for Rock Volleyball Club and Crossfire and played for Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball. She plans to attend Edgewood College and study nursing.

Samuel Smith, valedictorian, son of Al and Dee Smith. He was treasurer of student council, member relations chairman for the Investment Club and captain of the varsity football team. He was also a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and the varsity basketball team. He was named a Lions Club student of the month, a Big 8 First Team All Conference outside linebacker and received the Janesville Police Department’s Citizen of the Year Award and Academic All State Football honors. Smith worked in sales support at Fastenal and as a marketing assistant at Athlete X-Factory, a Janesville Basketball Association referee and grounds crew for Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball. He intends to study engineering at UW-Madison.

Morgan Stengel, valedictorian, daughter of Paul and Kelly Stengel. She was a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, student council and Spotlighters show choir and was in school musicals. She was named a Rotary Club student of the month and performed in the WSMA State Honors Choir. Stengel was a Hallmark cashier, church cantor at First Lutheran Church and sang at funerals and weddings. She plans to study nursing at Winona State University in Minnesota.

Ethan Thompson, valedictorian, son of Ernest and Stacie Thompson. He was a member of National Honor Society, band, Boy Scouts and the cross country and track teams. He was also named a Rotary Club student of the month. Thompson intends to study engineering at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Katelyn Young, valedictorian, daughter of Victor and Jennifer Young. She was treasurer of the National Art Honor Society, captain of the swim team and a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Sierra Club, Link Crew, Russian Club, show choir and chamber orchestra. She was named a Rotary Club student of the month, competed in the WSMA State Solo and Ensemble and received an honorable mention for photography in the Scholastic Art Competition. Young volunteered at Bags of Hope and Second Harvest Food Bank. She played in the First Lutheran Church orchestra and took private piano, violin and voice lessons. Young plans to attend UW-Madison.

Grace Clasen, valedictorian, daughter of Bill and Tricia Clasen. She was captain of the poms team and a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Link Crew, Sierra Club, Russian Club, Spanish Club and Paws for a Cause. She was named a Rotary Club student of the month and also was a competitive dancer. She worked as a baby sitter in her free time. Clasen plans to study biology at UW-Madison.

Claire Mikkelson, daughter of Katrina and Erik Mikkelson. She was vice president of National Honor Society, an executive board member on student council and a member of the National Art Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Interact Club. She received the Janesville Police Department’s Citizenship Award and was named a YWCA Young Woman of Distinction. Mikkelson interned at Project 16:49 and was captain of the Janesville LaCrosse Club. She also worked at Threads Consignment. Mikkelson plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis.

Cailyn Austin, salutatorian, daughter of Steve and Nicole Austin. She was captain of the girls swim team and participated in National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Link Crew, Russian Club, Letterwoman’s Club, Sierra Club, Craig Closet, Seeds to Feed and the school musical. She volunteered at blood drives, New Life Assembly of God and the Janesville Athletic Club, and she was a JSOL guide. She was active in the Impact Girls Program, Youth Program and South Central Swim Team and took piano lessons. Austin has earned an athletic letter, three gold cups at the National Federation of Music Clubs Festival, the Coaches Choice Award, and Rotary Club Academic Recognition Medal and student of the month honors. She worked at Walgreens and as a summer school swim aide for the Janesville School District. Austin intends to study pre-pharmacy at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

Brooklyn Reif, salutatorian, daughter of Shawn and Tricia Reif. She was vice president of the Blue Ribbon of Promise and senior commissioner of Link Crew. She was also a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Physical Education Cadet Leadership and was a JSOL guide. She was named a Rotary Club student of the month, Badger Girls State representative and Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy cadet. Reif also spent time as a Janesville Police Explorer and an assistant teacher at the Janesville Academy for International Studies. She also worked at Olive Garden and Papa Murphy’s. Reif plans to double-major in criminology/psychology and pre-law at UW-Whitewater.

Amy Groshan, salutatorian, daughter of Mark and Sherrie Groshan. She was secretary of French National Honor Society, treasurer of National Honor Society and chief marketing officer for the Engineering Club. She was also a member of National Art Honor Society, French Club, Link Crew and the state team for track and field. She earned academic and athletic letters, the Scholastic Art Award and was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month. Groshan interned for Project Maria and the computer center and was a children’s group leader at Faith Community Church. She also worked at Woodman’s. Groshan plans to study software engineering at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Kaylee Oja, daughter of Rob and Sherry Oja. She was a member of National Honor Society, HOSA Club, Chinese Club, Russian Club, Link Crew, Key Club and the swim and soccer teams. She was a JSOL guide and volunteered at triathlons and swim meets, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, and Rock Haven. She was also named a Rotary Club student of the month. Oja plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and study pre-medicine.

Gabrielle Forbish, daughter of Tricia Forbish and Robert Stenzel. She was treasurer for Spanish National Honor Society and a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society and Spotlighters show choir. She volunteered at St. John Vianney Catholic Church and was named a Lions Club student of the month. She also worked at K&W Greenery. Forbish plans to attend Blackhawk Technical College and study diagnostic medical sonography.

Emilie Letourneau, daughter of Julie Remillard and Pascal Letourneau. She was president of the Chinese Club, secretary of Key Club and a member of French National Honor Society, Sierra Club and Interact Club. She was also a Rotary Club student of the month. Letourneau intends to study chemistry at the University of California-Los Angeles.

Paige Schwank, daughter of John and Heidi Schwank. She was a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society and the Spotlighters show choir and band. She was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month and completed the CAN certificate course. Schwank volunteered at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry and the Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids. She also worked at Bodacious Brew and Starbucks. Schwank plans to attend UW-Whitewater at Rock County and study nursing.

Mitchell Woelfle, son of Todd and Mary Woelfle. He was a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Link Crew, Tree Club, Investment Club, PAWS and the varsity baseball and football teams. He was named a Rotary Club student of the month and spent his free time volunteering for Bags of Hope, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, St. John Vianney Church’s fair crew and at the Craig athletics fundraiser. He also worked at Prairie Girl Garden and Culver’s. Woelfle will study aeronautical engineering at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.