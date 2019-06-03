Craig High School seniors received these scholarships and awards at a ceremony Wednesday, May 29.

Asa Albrecht, son of AJ Jr. and Lisa Albrecht, Terry & Larry Oberely Memorial Scholarship, Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship and Janesville Youth Football Scholarship.

Victoria Armstrong, daughter of Stephen and Susan Armstrong, Elks Club-In Memory of Leon Glowacki Scholarship, Janesville Promise Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Cailyn Austin, daughter of Steven and Nicole Austin, Blackhawk Golden K Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship and Salutatorian Award.

Alec Babilius, son of Jenifer Ames and Monte Babilius, George & Harriet Christopherson Scholarship and Ronald J. Jelinek Memorial Fund for Welding Education Scholarship.

Keanu Benton, son of La’Tasha Benton, Class of 2019 Senior Scholarship and UW-Madison Athletic Football Scholarship.

Allison Blank, daughter of Nathan and Kristina Blank, Cecelia Howe Scholarship and Global Scholar Certificate.

Olyvia Booker, daughter of Diana Tainter and Leon Booker, John S. Scott Scholarship, Janesville Woman’s Club Scholarship and Tim Cullen Internship Scholarship.

Amanda Carlson, daughter of Gustave and Pamela Carlson, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, American Legion Athletic Scholarship and WIAA Scholar Athlete.

Lenae Carroll, daughter of Matthew and Sheli Carroll, WI Technical Excellence Scholarship, START (Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training) and Janesville Firefighters Charities Scholarship.

Grace Carroll-Bollweg, daughter of Dan Bollweg and Theresa Carroll, Tim Cullen Internship Scholarship.

Hailee Christiansen, daughter of Renee Hagen and Micha Christiansen, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Genevieve Church, daughter of Margaret Gray and the Late Kenneth Church, Garry White Memorial Scholarship.

Cortez Clark, son of Todd and Carmen Clark, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship and Carbon Arc Award.

Grace Clasen, daughter of William and Patricia Clasen, WI Academic Excellence Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Andrea Corro, daughter of Victor and Heidi Corro, Mercyhealth Minority/Veterans Scholarship and Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship.

Keeley Cox, daughter of Jason and Dawn Cox, Janesville Education Association Scholarship.

Malcolm Eady, son of Beth Blum and Mark Eady, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship and Timmy Mork Cullen Scholarship.

Tyler Edwards, son of David and Amy Edwards, Tim Cullen Internship Scholarship.

Sophie Ennis, daughter of Teresa Ennis and the Late Steve Ennis, Steve Ennis & Jack Steinhoff Memorial Scholarship.

Jacob Fieiras, son of Gabriel and Jennifer Fieiras, Terry & Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and CATS Scholar Athlete.

Timothy Fisher, son of David and Sandra Fisher, Janesville Education Association Scholarship.

Sarah Frank, daughter of Rudolf and Michele Frank, Janesville Education Association Scholarship.

Kathleen Fredricks, daughter of John and Tammy Fredricks, Nona Matthew Kubitz Memorial Scholarship, the Mallon Family Scholarship and Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship.

Edward Gergets II, son of Edward and Kimberly Gergets, John Philip Sousa Award.

Brianna Glowacki, daughter of Alan and Stacy Glowacki, Janesville Education Association Scholarship.

Amy Groshan, daughter of Mark and Sherri Groshan, Salutatorian Award.

Isaac Hanna, son of Simon and Olga Hanna, Student Council/Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship.

Greta Hanthorn, daughter of Laura and Bryan Hanthorn, Irene Hoyt Education Scholarship and Mae Theisen Scholarship.

Ryan Herbst, son of Victor and Michele Herbst, John & Jo Draeger Scholarship and Janesville Education Association Scholarship.

Grace Herzog, daughter of Jason and Valerie Herzog, Junior Optimist Club Scholarship.

Jonathan Huml, son of Tony and Jennifer Huml, Jeremiah Campbell Scholarship, Steve Ennis & Jack Steinhoff Memorial Scholarship, Catherine G. Negus Memorial Scholarship and Janesville Catholic Women’s Club Scholarship.

Wyatt Hyzer, son of James and Ann Hyzer, Bidwell Scholarship, Saenger and Frick, McBlair & Lee Scholarship.

Kyla Ingraham, daughter of Michael Ingraham and Lorissa Loveland, the Mallon Family Scholarship.

Evan Jensen, son of Jay and Christina Jensen, WI Academic Excellence Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Armenia Jones, daughter of Arminius and Tashekia Jones, WI Technical Excellence Scholarship and START (Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training).

Samantha Kaveggia, daughter of Francis and Julie Kaveggia, Student Council/Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship.

Katherine Kealy, daughter of Rebecca Lee and the late Christopher Kealy, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Connor Kelly, son of Daniel and Mary Kelly, RMGA George Clatworthy Golf Scholarship, Gene Thorpe, Don Kazda, Fred Parkinson RMGA Members Scholarship and Rex P. Ryan Memorial Scholarship.

Quinton Kemp, son of Paul and Nancy Kemp, Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship.

Austin Kleisner, son of Kristine and Todd Kleisner, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship.

Madelyn Knilans, daughter of Michael and Kay Knilans, 4-H Fair Alumni in Memory of Milton & Marjorie Waller and Jay & Cora Gleason Scholarship, George & Ruby Conway/La Prairie 4-H Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, National Art Honor Society Scholarship, Katherine M. Belling Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Art League Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Jack Kotz, son of Jane Brewer, Alex Hembrook Memorial Scholarship, Chris & Ed Stried Scholarship and Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship.

Bethany Laatsch, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Laatsch, Rev. Eugene Beltz Scholarship, Spanish Honor Society Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Aaron Leverson, son of Paul and Michelle Leverson, Adams Elementary PTA Scholarship and American Legion Athletic Scholarship.

Sierra Lopez, daughter of Khamtoune and Catherine Welton Nouansacksy, Janesville Morning Rotary Club Scholarship, Spanish Honor Society Scholarship and Jefferson Elementary PTA Scholarship.

Lexus Martin, daughter of Karen Porter and Tyler Martin, Tim Cullen Internship Scholarship.

Mackenzie Masters, daughter of Charles and Nichole Masters, American Business Women’s Association Scholarship, American Association of University Women Scholarship, Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship, Spanish Honor Society Scholarship and CATS Scholar Athlete Scholarship.

Grace Meister, daughter of Richard and Patricia Meister, Robert C. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship.

Ashton Mikkelson, daughter of Karl and Melissa Mikkelson, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship.

Claire Mikkelson, daughter of Katrina and Erik Mikkelson, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship, Elks Ladies Scholarship and Student Council/Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship.

Jazlyn Murwin, daughter of Roxanne and Wayne Murwin, Bidwell Scholarship and Saenger, Frick, McBlair, Lee Scholarship.

Kaylee Oja, daughter of Robert and Sherry Oja, Karl A. & Bernice E. Samek Scholarship, American Business Women’s Association Scholarship and J-Hawk Aquatic Booster Scholarship.

Caysi Orbison, daughter of Sarah Orbison, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Micah Overley, son of David and Kathryn Overley, Philip McQuade Memorial Scholarship, WIAA Scholar Athlete and St. Paul’s PTL Scholarship.

Reema Patel, daughter of Pradip and Chetna Patel, Geraldine Hedberg Scholarship.

Tejas Patel, son of Pradip and Chetna Patel, Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship.

Brennan Paul, son of Elizabeth and Andrew Marsden, Karl Southworth Memorial Scholarship.

Kathryn Paulsen, daughter of Kristen and Leif Paulsen, National Art Honor Society Scholarship.

Benjamin Pierson, son of Scott and Catherine Pierson, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, LaVern Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Mercyhealth Community Scholarship, Alumni for St. John Vianney Scholarship, Spanish Honor Society Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Emily Pierson, daughter of Scott and Catherine Pierson, Cougar Basketball Scholarship and Alumni for St. John Vianney Scholarship.

Jagger Pryor, son of Jeannette Pryor, Terry & Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship, Richard F. Schwarer Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship and Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship.

Adeline Rammer, daughter of Douglas and Camile Rammer, Nona Matthew Kubitz Memorial Scholarship, Edna Anderson Alumni Scholarship, LaVern Anderson Scholarship and Glenn Lea Presidential Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Jarred Rasmussen, son of Thomas and Carilee Rasmussen, Howard Peterson Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Brooklyn Reif, daughter of Shawn and Tricia Reif, George K. Steil Sr. Scholarship, Janesville Promise Scholarship, Frank W. Douglas Living Scholarship and Salutatorian Award.

Jayce Reilly, son of Michael and Kerry Reilly, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and Janesville Promise Scholarship.

Sommer Rhodes, daughter of Eric and Teresa Rhodes, Class of 2019 Senior Scholarship and Delta State University Athletic Swim Scholarship.

Jack Richards, son of Robert and Mary Richards, Janesville Education Association Scholarship.

Ellie Roach, daughter of John and Amy Roach, Elks Ladies Scholarship, Student Council/Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship, Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship, Carbon Arc Award and Kennedy Elementary PTO Scholarship.

Jacqueline Robles, daughter of Jose Robles and the late Hortencia Robles, Janesville Multicultural Teachers Scholarship, Tim Cullen Internship Scholarship and Spanish Honor Society Scholarship.

Charles Roe, son of Jonathan and Ann Roe, Frank Douglas Scholarship.

Hannah Ronan, daughter of Tammy Ziemer, Susan Van Galder Art Scholarship.

Elizabeth Rubeck, daughter of Brian and Monica Rubeck, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 236 Albert Kath Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship and START (Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training).

Dillon Russell, son of Rebecca Creed, Janesville Firefighters Charities Scholarship, VFW Post 1621 Good Citizen Award and START (Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training).

Jasper Rutherford, son of Eric Rutherford, Class of 2019 Senior Scholarship.

Taylor Salmon, daughter of Chad and Ann Salmon, Kenneth F. & Grace E. Bick Scholarship, Janesville High School Class of ’57 Scholarship, Janesville Catholic Women’s Club Scholarship, Student Council/Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship, St. Mary’s Alumni Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Taylor Sass, daughter of Michell and Robert Sass, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship and VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Nursing-Medical Scholarship.

Clark Schmaling, son of Eric and Amy Schmaling, Youth Baseball Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Lori Burns Memorial/Monroe Elementary PTA Scholarship and Janesville Promise Scholarship.

Carly Schmoldt, daughter of Brian and Valerie Schmoldt, Howard W. Marquardt Engineering Trust Scholarship.

Dawson Schram, son of David and Kim Schram, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and Choral Directors Award.

Matthew Schroeder, son of Tracy Hoef and Mark Schroeder, Evelyn Kettle/John Carson Tribute Bowling Scholarship, Knipp-Poulter Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, American Business Women’s Association Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship, RiversEdge Bowl in Honor of Evelyn Kettle Scholarship, Wisconsin Professional Police Association Scholarship, South Central Wisconsin Builders Association Scholarship and Kennedy Elementary PTA Scholarship.

Paige Schwank, daughter of John and Heidi Schwank, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship and Janesville Western Masonic Lodge Scholarship.

Kevin Searcy, Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.

Kolden Severson, son of Peter and Katherine Severson, Irene Hoyt Education Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship, Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship and Global Scholar Certificate.

Nicole Smazal, granddaughter of Keith and Laura Peck, Lori Burns Memorial/Monroe Elementary PTA Scholarship.

Samuel Smith, son of Allan and Deann Smith, Milton Siker Scholarship, Terry & Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Fund Scholarship, Cougar Basketball Scholarship, Student Council/Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Ethan Stanek, son of Steven and Jenny Stanek, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship.

Morgan Stengel, daughter of Paul and Kelly Stengel, First Lutheran Church Scholarship, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Choral Directors Award, Valedictorian Award and Edwin Kopek Scholarship.

Lily Stockheimer, daughter of Daniel and Cheri Stockheimer, Cecelia Howe Scholarship, Theresa A. Purinton Scholarship, Chris & Ed Stried Scholarship, Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship and Jefferson Elementary PTA Scholarship.

Samuel Stried, son of Matthew and Chantel Stried, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship.

Ethan Thompson, son of Ernest and Stacie Thompson, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship, Kyle Sippy Memorial Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Madalyn Thompson, daughter of Thomas and Debra Thompson, Norman W. and Janice Graper Scholarship and Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship.

Daniel Thomsen, son of Markham and Sheri Thomsen, First Lutheran Church Scholarship.

Jacob Toczynski, son of Keith and Nicole Toczynski, Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship and START (Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training).

John Carlo Toloza, son of Antonio Jr. and Nerissa Toloza, Bliss-Coombs Scholarship.

Jessica Torres Lopez, daughter of Antonio and Ma Lopez, START (Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training).

Ceyonna Tucker, daughter of Bonnie Jondall and Charles Tucker III, Amy Elizabeth Houseman Memorial Scholarship.

Samuel Van Fossen, son of Edward and Kathy Van Fossen, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship and START (Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training).

Madelyn Volkey, daughter of Ryan and Sara Volkey, Vietnam Veterans of America No. 236 Max Perkins Scholarship.

Sara Waller, daughter of Thomas and Susan Waller, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship.

Alissa Watson, daughter of Sheri McQuality and Lowell Watson, Tim Cullen Internship Scholarship and Global Scholar Certificate.

Lauron Williams, daughter of Ronald and Laura Williams, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Excellence of Achievement Scholarship.

Mitchell Woelfle, son of Todd and Mary Woelfle, Class of 2019 Senior Scholarship and Air Force Athletic Baseball Scholarship.

Saige Worden, son of Kristy Hodges, Vietnam Veterans of America No. 236 Scholarship.

Katelyn Young, daughter of Jennifer and Victor Young II, First Lutheran Church Scholarship, Alva & Lulu Lloyd Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Spanish Honor Society Scholarship and Valedictorian Award.

Savannah Zimmerman, daughter of Jaime Miller, Lori Burns Memorial/Monroe PTA Scholarship.