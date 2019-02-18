JANESVILLE

The 2019 version of Craig High School’s Madison Seminar is one of the largest in the program’s history.

Twenty-three young scholars will spend a day in Madison conducting field research on a variety of issues. Topics cover a wide array of state government issues including the state budget, military affairs, environmental issues, the tax structure, juvenile justice and transportation.

A highlight of this year’s Madison Seminar is a briefing by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The scholars will attend a luncheon briefing made possible by Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics.com. Arrangements have also been made for briefings by former Janesville residents Analiese Eicher, the executive director of advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, and Jenni Dye, Gov. Tony Evers’ policy director.

Madison Seminar was created in 2011 by Parker High School AP government teacher Joe Van Roy, the past director of the program. His objective was to provide AP government students with a challenging educational experience outside the classroom walls. Madison Seminar is now conducted on separate weeks by Parker and Craig high schools.

Past Seminar scholars have been briefed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, Assembly Representatives Deb Kolste of Janesville and Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton and former state Sen. Tim Cullen of Janesville.

The Madison Seminar program is run concurrently with AP government studies. Each scholar chooses a state government issue and researches it throughout the school year in preparation of field research in Madison.

The Craig Madison Seminar scholars will be in Madison on Thursday, Feb. 21.