JANESVILLE
It’s probably the first time this has happened: On Tuesday night, the Janesville School Board was assigned homework.
True, it’s not due until March 3, and board members don’t have to show their math or calculate tax rates, but it’s homework nevertheless.
The assignment came from Joe Donovan, president of the Donovan Group, the school communications firm hired to help the district plan for a possible referendum.
Donovan asked each board member to come up with a set of principles to guide referendum planning.
“As you consider the needs of the School District of Janesville, what are some principles that must be kept in mind as the board considers the needs of the district and solutions for addressing those needs?” Donovan asked.
Donovan used buying a car as an example. In considering what to buy, which factors do you look at first? Is it fuel efficiency, the number of seats, good safety ratings or the location of cup holders?
In an interview, Donovan said he kept his examples deliberately vague because he “didn’t want to cook the process.” In other words, he didn’t want one of his suggested examples to end up on everyone’s list of principles.
Board members were asked to bring their ideas to a special meeting March 3. The meeting will be held at Adams Elementary School and will include a tour of the school and a board workshop on the principles.