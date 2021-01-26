MILTON
With new additions at the middle school and high school nearing completion, the Milton School Board on Monday approved three additional custodial positions to keep the facilities clean.
The board approved one additional full-time custodian at the middle school, which has a 21,738-square-foot addition.
“This addition is primarily academic classroom space, which requires a more intensive nightly cleaning effort,” Stephen Schantz, director of buildings and grounds, said in a memo to the board.
The high school has 107,499 square feet of additional space and will get 1.5 additional custodian positions. The new science, technology, engineering and math—or STEM—addition features classroom space and restrooms, which require more cleaning than a gym or commons area, he said.
Schantz said it is important to add the positions now to allow time for posting the jobs, hiring and training. He said the new employees could help with the final cleaning of the new additions and with moving classrooms and equipment.
Schantz said $13,000 was budgeted for final cleaning at the middle school and $64,000 for the high school.
District Human Resources Director Chris Tukiendorf said the cost of 2.5 custodial positions for 83 days, the estimated remainder of the school year, is $40,280.
School board members Joe Martin, Shelly Crull-Hanke and Dave Holterman went on a tour of the high school Monday, led by Justin Buchholz, project manager with JP Cullen.
The new STEM wing at Milton High School is expected to be ready for student instruction April 5.
A floor plan of the first floor of the STEM wing shows three science rooms, two chemistry rooms and six math rooms. The lower level includes an engine lab, trades lab, woods lab, fabrication lab and metals lab with adjacent rooms for engineering and computer science.
Across the hall are two rooms for agricultural science and media.
Excavation work is nearly complete on the high school’s new pool, and corridors to the pool and field house are under construction.
“One of the big milestones coming up is we’re draining the (existing) pool out on Monday,” Schantz said after the tour.
Buchholz said work on the pool area will be finished after the school year ends. All renovations and additions will be complete by mid-August, he said.
Monday’s tour did not include the middle school renovations, but they are progressing with installation of final finish materials underway in the addition. Furniture will be moved into the addition during the first week of February, and kitchen equipment is currently being installed, officials said.