Consolidated Elementary School in the Milton School District will switch to a virtual learning model for about two weeks starting today, Nov. 5, because of a significant number of students quarantining because of COVID-19 cases detected at the school, according to a district news release.
The district said it expects students will be able to return for in-person instruction Thursday,Nov. 18. The decision to move to virtual instruction came after consultation with the Rock County Public Health Department, the district said.
Today, Nov. 5, will be a non-instructional day for students at Consolidated Elementary School only so teachers can prepare for the transition. Monday, Nov. 8, will be an asynchronous learning day for students that was already scheduled on the district’s calendar, and virtual synchronous instruction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 9, for all Consolidated Elementary students.
Parents and guardians of students are asked to make arrangements to come to the school between noon and 4 p.m. today to pick up students’ iPads to support student learning during virtual instruction. Parents and/or guardians unable to come today should contact Consolidated Principal Sarah Stuckey by email at stuckeys@milton.k12.wi.us to make alternative arrangements.
Families interested in breakfast and lunch meal pickup during virtual instruction may contact the district’s director of nutrition Michael Gosdeck at gosdeckm@milton.k12.us for arrangements.
This story was updated at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, to clarify that Friday, Nov. 5, is a non-instructional day for Consolidated Elementary School students only and that parents should plan to pick up their students’ iPads at the school to support virtual learning.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.