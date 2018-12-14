TOWN OF JANESVILLE
Tim Schigur on Thursday asked kindergarten through third-grade students at Consolidated Elementary School to guess the number of elementary schools in Wisconsin.
One hundred was the most popular guess, but it was too low. One guess—600,000—was a tad too many.
The state actually has 1,400 elementary schools, and Consolidated is ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive year based on its performance on the state school report cards.
The Milton School District hosted a celebration Thursday morning at Consolidated to give students a chance to revel in the excitement of such an honor.
Including students in the celebration teaches them the importance of education and gives them a sense of accomplishment, said Schigur, Milton schools superintendent.
The state report cards measure the performance of 2,114 public schools, 281 private choice schools and 422 school districts. They are designed to hold schools accountable for their performance and improvement—or reduction—in scores from year to year.
Last year, Consolidated’s overall achievement score was 98.1 out of 100. This year, it was 99.
The school’s small brick building is nestled near the corner of County F and Highway 14 in the town of Janesville, an area near Janesville that is part of the Milton School District.
This year, 86 students are enrolled at the school. The small student population allows staff and students to better connect with one another. It’s the only school Principal Sarah Stuckey has seen where every teacher knows every student’s name.
The strong connections, combined with engaged parents and consistent staffing, is what makes Consolidated stand out, Schigur said.
“If they love coming to school, they will love learning,” he said.
Krystal Burton, the mother of a Consolidated third-grader, said she feels “blessed” that her child attends the school.
Burton said Jen Watson and her husband, whose three children attended Consolidated, told her, “If you can get your kids into Consolidated, do it.”
Watson wasn’t surprised the school earned the top state honor two years in a row. She said she has always known the school was excellent, and she was one of the parents who fought to keep it open in 2010 when the school board considered shuttering it to save money.
Thursday’s celebration included a video reel featuring former Consolidated students— including school board member Joe Martin—and photos from the school year, which were met by giggles from the students.
District officials also unveiled two permanent banners in the gym that tout the 2017 and 2018 accomplishments.
Celebrating athletic and extracurricular achievements is easy, Schigur said, but the district must find ways to celebrate academic success, as well.
“It takes every moment, every day, to get to this point,” he said.
