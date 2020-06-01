JANESVILLE
And the survey says ...
Mostly positive things.
That’s not an answer a game show host would accept, but it might mean good news for Blackhawk Technical College.
A survey of Rock and Green county residents showed that slightly more than half of respondents would “definitely” or “probably” support a $32 million referendum to build a public safety and transportation center.
The survey, which was paid for by the Blackhawk Technical College Foundation, went to 20,000 households, and 3,489 people responded.
Results were released to the Blackhawk Technical College Board at its May 20 meeting. The results don’t necessarily mean the board will pursue a referendum. That decision has not yet been made, said Jennifer Thompson, executive director of marketing and communications.
The idea to add a new facility goes back to October 2018 when Blackhawk Tech bought a 38-acre parcel of land north of the college. The plan at the time was to build a specialized emergency vehicle operator course, or EVOC, for driver training.
After touring other courses and talking to businesses and public safety officials, Blackhawk Tech leaders realized their needs were greater.
Along with the EVOC, the public safety and transportation center would boast specialized areas for semitrailer truck and motorcycle training, a practice tower for firefighters, a “tactical village” for police exercises, a more realistic training area for electrical power distribution students, a new home for the center for transportation studies, and a variety of other features.
Much of that training currently takes place at the college itself or in the parking lot, which does not mimic real-life road conditions and has become a safety issue.
Ground will be broken on the EVOC track soon.
As for the rest of the project, state law limits how much technical colleges can spend on new construction each year. Under those restrictions, it would take more than 20 years to finish the whole project.
The survey asked whether people would support a $32 million referendum to build a public safety and transportation center with the following tax impacts:
- An additional $3 for every $100,000 worth of home value for the first three years.
- An additional $2 for every $100,000 of home value for year four.
- An additional $1 for every $100,000 of home value for year five.
During years six to 20, the tax rate would remain at or below the 2019-20 tax rate, assuming a local growth in valuation of 2% annually.
Of the 3,380 people who answered the question, 57% said “definitely” or “probably” yes.
Another 17% were undecided and 27% said “probably” or “definitely” no.
The survey also asked people to rate how the college was doing in a variety of areas ranging from preparing students for the workforce to fiscal responsibility. Respondents were asked to rate the college from one, strongly disagree, to five, strongly agree.
The college averaged better than a four in seven of eight areas. The highest score, 4.34, was for the statement, “Blackhawk Technical College is vital to our region in preparing students for the workforce.” A close second, at 4.29 was “Blackhawk Technical College is a critical partner in our region’s economic success.”
The lowest score, 3.86, was on the college’s fiscal responsibility.