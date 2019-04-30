MILTON

Milton School Board President Joe Martin will share a "community informational update" Wednesday during a public meeting at the district offices.

The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. in the second-floor conference room at the district offices, 448 E. High St., Milton.

The school district sent out a media advisory and notice of possible quorum Tuesday. Neither document indicated what the meeting will be about.

When asked about the meeting, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz referred to the media advisory and offered no additional details.

Martin also declined to elaborate.

The informational update is not a board meeting, and no action will be taken.