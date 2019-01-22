WHITEWATER

An 11-member search and screen committee will help pick the new UW-Whitewater chancellor, according to a news release from the University of Wisconsin System.

The committee is seeking a replacement for Beverly Kopper, who resigned effective Dec. 31. Kopper’s husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, was accused earlier this year of repeated sexual harassment.

Cheryl Green, vice chancellor for student affairs at UW-Oshkosh, is serving as interim chancellor.

The committee includes of five members of the Whitewater community and five members of the system’s board of regents.

Committee members include regents Tracey L. Klein, Mike Jones, Janice Mueller Regina Millner and Drew Petersen.

Other members are Eric Compas, associate professor and director of the GIS center; Christina Outlay, associate professor of information technology; Kelly Davis, vice president of the Whitewater School Board and community relations program manager at Generac Power Systems; Tom Kind, UW-Whitewater student body president; and Terry Tumbarello, UW-Whitewater associate director of university housing.

Kristin Plessel, UW-Whitewater at Rock County associate professor of chemistry, will represent that branch of the campus as a nonvoting member. It is a non-voting position because the regent policy for appointments was adopted before the UW-System restructuring, according to the news release.

The committee will meet for the first time at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the University Center at UW-Whitewater.

At that meeting, Board of Regents President John Behling and University System President Ray Cross will outline the committees duties, review procedures and begin the national search, according to the news release.

The goal is to have a new chancellor by June 1, which is the end of the 2018-19 academic school year.