JANESVILLE

Representatives from College Goal WI will lead a free financial aid workshop Monday, Oct. 7, for Janesville-area high school seniors who want to attend college in fall 2020.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

Financial aid officers and educators will be available to help students and families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The document is required if students who plan to attend college want to be considered for state and federal financial aid, including grants and student loans.

Students who attend will have the chance to enter a drawing for a scholarship, which can be used at any private or public accredited college or university in the United States.

For more information or a list of items for bring for the application process, visit collegegoalwi.org.