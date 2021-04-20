CLINTON
More than 100 Clinton High School students participated in another peaceful protest Monday calling for the removal of embattled Superintendent Jim Brewer.
Organizer Madeline Miethke, a senior at the high school, said Monday’s protest and another one Friday were meant to show support and solidarity with school staff as well as calling for the removal of Brewer, who has been accused of bullying and intimidating staff and students.
Students made signs and sat silently in the common area before walking around different areas of the school.
“I am very excited that students came out,” Miethke said. “It’s showing our staff that we care about them and that their well-being is a big priority of ours. The staff have helped save some of our lives.”
In response, Miethke said high school administrators met Friday with her and other students in the first of multiple listening sessions.
“We talked a lot about the band program and how the students were impacted by Mr. Brueggen having to leave. It was a meaningful conversation,” Miethke said. “In relation to Dr. Brewer, there wasn’t much they could say due to the nature of their positions on the administration.”
Miethke confirmed that other listening sessions with students are planned throughout the month. She encouraged students to participate.
“It’s not often that we have chances to speak directly to the administration,” she said. “We need to take that opportunity and have our voices heard.”
But even with the listening sessions, Miethke said she and other students thought that was “just not enough” and called on the school board to oust Brewer.
The board has stood behind Brewer since multiple complaints arose over his alleged mistreatment of school staff.
“We’re not going to stop until there’s action taken,” Miethke said.
Brewer did not respond to a request for comment by press time Monday.