The Clinton School District is poised to pass a $15,658,965 operating budget for the 2021-22 school year, which is a 2% increase over the budget in 2020-21, according to Director of Business Services Sarah Duncan.
The preliminary budget was presented for the first time Sept. 1. The budget hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The current operations budget and the projected revenue for the district in 2021-22 is $15,658,965.
The tax rate will be $12.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, meaning a homeowner in the school district with a $100,000 home would pay $1,250 in taxes toward the school district. Last year’s tax rate was $9.81 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The rate increased this year because of the successful passage of two referendum questions in 2020. Duncan said it is important to note that property values within the school district increased by 11%, which is quite a bit higher than the statewide increase of 7%. That change will also have an effect on property tax bills.
During the planning phase of the referendums in 2020, the district and its partners projected a $3.91 increase to the tax rate if both the referendum questions passed. The actual impact on the rate for 2021-22 will be a $2.69 increase.
Because of the historically low interest rates available, the district will save at least $10 million in interest over the life of the borrowing for the renovation and addition projects at the combined junior and senior high school and what will be the Clinton Elementary School buildings. The lower interest rates also mean the debt will be paid off earlier than projected.
Limited population growth and declining resident enrollment continues to negatively impact the amount of funding the district receives from the state each year. This year, the state did not increase funding to schools through the revenue limit.
“Clinton Community School District is so fortunate to have a supportive community which passed an operational referendum in 2020 which will help the district operate this year and into the future,” Duncan said.
The district will receive 5% more in state aid for the 2021-22 school year.
