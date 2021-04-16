CLINTON
Listening sessions to solicit student feedback were planned Friday at Clinton High School even as some students were planning a silent protest Monday to express concerns about school district administration.
On April 7, former staff and students and residents spoke out about what they described as intimidation by school district administration, including Superintendent Jim Brewer.
Clinton High School alumna Brianna Gretschmann started an online petition to remove Brewer and a Facebook page titled “Clinton Community Supports Clinton Teachers.”
The Clinton School District on Thursday gave the Beloit Daily News a letter it sent to families, stating its goal is to make all students feel welcome.
The letter stated that district officials want to hear students’ insights and provide a nurturing space for them to learn and grow.
Officials planned to meet Friday with interested students. The letter stated a total of 30 listening sessions would be scheduled.
Janae Gile, director of academics and innovation, said two climate surveys were given to students to solicit their feedback.
“We are trying to get what students see as strengths and concerns and to continue to build on student culture,” she said.
When asked if she was aware of the student protest planned for Monday, she said, “It was the first we heard of it.”
In an earlier interview, Madeline Miethke, 17, said students are planning a nondisruptive protest and originally had scheduled it for Friday.
Miethke said she thinks the administration was aware of the protest because another student had alerted the dean of students. She said she believes officials offered the listening sessions to reduce the number of students who planned to protest.
Because of civics testing this week, Miethke said students decided Monday was a better day for the protest.
Students plan to gather in the commons at 2:30 p.m., an hour before school lets out, she said.
“People are going to walk out of class and silently sit in the commons to protest how our superintendent has silenced the staff of Clinton Community School District,” she said. “We are not planning on doing graffiti or being disruptive but are simply going to sit in silence for an hour in the commons.”
Miethke said she knows of 40 students in her class who are going and students from other classes who might attend.
She said she has been involved in a lot of after-school clubs in high school, including forensics, and said she has seen what she thinks are “adverse effects on teachers’ mental health.”