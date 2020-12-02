JANESVILLE
After choosing to pivot its middle and high school students to virtual education through Jan. 15, the Janesville School District has expanded its free meals program.
Meals will be offered at the district’s three middle schools, as well as at Craig and Parker high schools. Meals will also be served at Rockvale mobile home park.
Meals include a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the next day.
Meals at the schools will be available for pickup from 7 to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The meals are available to anyone 18 or younger.
The site at Rockvale mobile home park will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Two free lunches and two free breakfasts will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays.