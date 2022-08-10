His official title might be superintendent of the Janesville School District, but Mark Holzman considers himself to be “chief cheerleader.”
Holzman, who took the reins July 1 from outgoing Superintendent Steve Pophal, said he views himself as the person who sets district direction and leads the celebration after.
“I'm telling people about all the great things that are going on in our district,” he said. “With that, I'm hopefully setting some direction, providing some inspiration and doing everything that I can to help support the outcomes.”
Holzman was one of two finalists left standing in April when the board unanimously approved his hiring. He was selected out of a group of seven interviewees and 19 candidates, with board president Cathy Myers touting what she thought was Holzman’s ability to connect with people and dedication to helping students learn.
Holzman, a Dekorra native, comes to Janesville after seven years as Manitowoc’s superintendent. Before that, he was in administrative roles at different districts in eastern Wisconsin, including Fond du Lac and Howards Grove.
It was during those moves that Holzman served at every level of K-12 education in various principal roles and then moved into district administration where he managed human resources, coordinated secondary education and eventually was hired to lead a district.
He started as a high school social studies teacher, Holzman said, and found that the further away you get from teaching students, the harder the job gets.
It was a mindset shift that has gotten easier the longer he has spent in administration, Holzman siad.
“My passion continues to be doing everything I can to help support students and kids,” he said. “My transition needed to be in the teaching and learning and supporting adults as opposed to supporting students.”
A passion for learning
Holzman said he knows firsthand how having people in school who support students can change lives.
It was his second grade teacher at Dekorra Elementary, Ms. Woodson, who first challenged him to be a good student and instilled in him a love of reading.
Now as an education professional, Holzman sees grades K-2 as years in which learning to read is fundamental, but also recognizes that being taught by Woodson how to “read to learn” was what helped transform him.
“She really showed me that she cared about me as a human,” Holzman said. “I'm not exactly sure what she did, but she made me love school and feel really good about the ability to do anything. She always looked out for me, always wanted me to be the best that I could be and had big dreams for me.”
It was at Lakeland College in Plymouth, where Holzman started with a computer science major, that he discovered he loved working with students during some education classes he took. He realized he had the same passion for teaching that his former teacher did, and the computer science studies didn’t last long.
“I think second semester my freshman year I realized that I don't think (computer science) is my passion. So I still have interest in it, but not a passion,” he said. “I first had some experience taking a few of the education classes, and then once I had an opportunity to do a little bit of the practicum, just visiting schools – early on, I realized that I really enjoyed this.”
Increasing expectations
Holzman’s goal now in education is to prepare students for jobs that don’t exist yet.
The foundation of knowledge such as reading and math will still be important, Holzman explained, but skills he feels will be just as important are knowing how to collaborate with others, thinking critically and solving problems in a technology-driven world.
“We know that young minds are really sponges of knowledge, but the process of what we expect kids to know and be able to do today is so different that what we ask them today … no one (was) able to do 15 years ago,” he said.
But to get there, Holzman will need to tackle some larger issues – including increasing attendance rates and reducing habitual truancy and increasing proficiency in reading among elementary and middle schoolers and entry-level math among high schoolers.
Goals presented to the school board earlier this week included increasing from 51 to 54 the percentage of students in grades 2-8 who score as proficient in reading, as measured by standardized tests.
In a district the size of Janesville, with 4,417 students in grades two through eight last year, that would bring an additional 132 students up to a proficient reading level by next spring.
Holzman also told the board he’s got a goal of seeing 60% of high school algebra students earn a 'C' or better, up from 52% this past year. That would bring an additional 245 students up to a proficient level in algebra, based on 2021-22 enrollment numbers.
All of those metrics point to the final student outcome: graduating students who are “career, college and community ready,” Holzman said.
“In my mind, that vision means that kids have options, right? We've provided them with work experience, life experience, academic experiences so that when they're done with their career here in the Janesville area school district, they have options,” he said. “Janesville will be a school district of destination for our kids and for our community.”