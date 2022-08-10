His official title might be superintendent of the Janesville School District, but Mark Holzman considers himself to be “chief cheerleader.”

Holzman, who took the reins July 1 from outgoing Superintendent Steve Pophal, said he views himself as the person who sets district direction and leads the celebration after.

Retiring Janesville superintendent: ‘I was destined to come here’
Janesville School Board approves Mark Holzman as its next superintendent
