JANESVILLE
Everything has changed.
That could have been the theme of Tuesday night’s Janesville School Board meeting.
Along with an update on online schooling, the board discussed pandemic-related issues including school financing, referendum planning, and special powers for the superintendent and school board president.
District Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea said school officials have been consulting with groups such as the School Administrators Alliance for guidance on how to budget for the 2020-21 school year.
“People have been wondering if the state will be able to fulfill its commitment to schools,” McCrea said. “They’ve suggested that we begin to model different reductions. We all know that models are only as good as the numbers you have.”
School financing is tricky even in the most stable of times. School districts don’t get their final state aid amounts until the middle of October, and budgets must be finalized by the end of that month.
Now school districts face an additional challenge. They don’t know how pandemic-related expenses will affect school funding, nor do they know when they’ll find out, McCrea said.
Referendum outlook
McCrea also gave the board an update on facility planning. The district has been considering a referendum vote in the fall to pay for maintenance needs. A survey is scheduled to go out to residents later this spring, and the final decision would be made in August.
Board members were leery of that plan.
“I have some issues with that timeline,” board member Dale Thompson said. “Maybe we need to slow the whole process down.”
Board members Kevin Murray and Karl Dommershausen also expressed concerns about the survey and referendum planning.
Dommershausen said he has seen what happens when school boards ignore public opinion and mentioned the example of “our neighbors to the north,” referring to the Milton School District, where it took three tries to pass a facilities referendum.
Emergency powers
The board considered a resolution to give Superintendent Steve Pophal and Board President Steve Huth emergency powers. Over the past several weeks, Huth and Pophal have had to make decisions that should, by policy, been made by the entire board. Examples include changing high school grading to pass/fail and altering the way attendance is taken.
The majority of the board members didn’t think such a resolution was necessary.
“People gave us—all of us—the responsibility,” Thompson said. “It has nothing to do with trust. You might have to break or bend a policy, but that’s going to happen.”
Other board members agreed.
The vote against the resolution was 7-1, with Lisa Hurda voting yes and Huth abstaining.