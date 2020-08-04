JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College is offering a technology loan program to help students access online instruction this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BTC students who do not have technology or internet access for online classes can reserve laptops and hot spots provided by the school’s Library and Information Technology Services through this program, according to a news release.
Laptops and hot spots can be checked out weekly or by semester at no cost to students. After the fall semester starts, equipment can be checked out daily for on-site use in MyEdChoice classes.
To reserve equipment, students should:
- Email library@blackhawk.edu.
- Call 608-757-7705.
- Use Starfish student request or an adviser or instructor referral.
- Use the library catalog system.
Students attending in-person classes can request laptops for daily use if their scheduled room reaches capacity because of social-distancing guidelines.
Device pick up begins the week of Aug. 10 in the library at the Student Success Center, 6004 S. County G.
For more information about the equipment loan program, call 608-757-7705 or email library@blackhawk.edu.
The program is financed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act—Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding, which helps colleges expand remote learning programs, build IT capacity to support those programs and train faculty to operate in a remote environment.