JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College hopes to ask voters in November to help pay for up to $32 million in projects that would enhance the college’s educational offerings and help it retrain more workers.
The BTC Board of Directors will vote Wednesday, Aug. 19, whether to put a $32 million referendum question on the ballot.
The projects would be located on the 38 acres of farmland north of the central campus at 6004 S. County G, Janesville. The college bought the land in October 2018 and built a track there for an emergency vehicle operator course.
If the referendum were approved, the college would add specialized areas for semitrailer truck and motorcycle training, a practice tower and pond for firefighters, a tactical village for police exercises, a practice area for electrical power distribution students, and an educational building to house the transportation studies program.
The college’s last referendum was 20 years ago. President Tracy Pierner said he understands times are hard with the pandemic and the Janesville School District’s upcoming referendums, but the money would be well spent and would help the community.
“The board is taking that (situation) into consideration, but we have moved forward with a recommendation to continue because when the backside of this economic situation happens, in the midterm we’re going to have enrollment increases, and we need to be ready to retrain the workforce,” he said.
The tax impact of the project would decrease over time. For the owner of a $100,000 house, the maximum annual increase would be $3 in year one.
A taxpayer in the college’s tax district currently pays $59 a year in BTC taxes for a $100,000 house. If the referendum passes, BTC taxes on such a house would increase to $62 in year one, stay at $62 in year two, drop to $61 in year three and $60 in year four, and then would continue to decline in subsequent years.
Pierner estimated it will take 20 years to pay for the referendum projects.
That is possible because the taxing district consists of most of Rock and Green counties. The money also would be withdrawn over time as the project is constructed, so the first two years cost the most because of higher construction costs in those years. The college also is retiring more debt over the course of the referendum than it is taking on, Pierner said.
Troy Egger, a retired Rock County sheriff’s deputy who coordinates BTC’s law enforcement and public safety programs, said the improvements would make a big difference.
The college currently spends about $1,100 a day plus $20 per student to train on a race track in Illinois, and it pays for instructors, vehicles and transportation. The effort costs about $10,000 a year.
“It just gives us all the space and capacity to do the training right here. Being able to bring it back to Blackhawk from out of town, it would be huge for us,” Egger said.
Some vehicle training takes place in parking lots, so having a dedicated area also would make the campus safer, Pierner said.
Local law enforcement agencies could train at the college’s race track, too. In the long run, the project would create better public servants, Egger said.
“If you can set that up and let them practice ... here, it allows for more real-life training, which is what most people ask for from police,” he said. “We want these officers to experience real-world situations. They can’t learn everything from PowerPoints, and this new facility would go a long way toward helping with that.”