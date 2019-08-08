MILTON

A vendor the Milton School District works with was breached in a "data security incident" that compromised the personal information of 500 students and 90 staff members, according to a school district news release.

Affected students' first and last names, birth dates, and district email addresses were compromised.

Staff members' first and last names, job titles, district email addresses, and district addresses were compromised.

No grade or test data was affected. The breached software, Pearson Clinical Assessment's AIMSweb 1.0, does not contain Social Security numbers, credit card data or other financial information. The software provides educational and assessment tools for the district.

The Milton School District said it "takes every precaution when handling student data," according to the release.

Pearson has taken full responsibility for the breach, and other school districts across the country were affected, according to the release.

In a July 19 letter to the school district, Pearson's Arthur Valentine said the breach likely happened in November and that the company became aware of it in March.

The district did not send a news release until Thursday.

Pearson has contacted law enforcement and is "undergoing a review" to prevent future problems, according to the letter.

The company has not seen evidence that the information has been misused but is offering complimentary credit monitoring services from Experian for those affected.

Those interested in receiving credit monitoring can call 866-883-3309 or email aimsweb1request@pearson.com.