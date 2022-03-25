When the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Blackhawk Technical College was prepared.
It was already employing a platform called MyEd Choice, which allows students to choose how to attend classes—virtual, in-person or a hybrid model. So when the school had to close its campus in March 2020, BTC was able to allow students to continue attending classes quickly without being there in person.
The learning support services staff at the college assisted in helping professors take their classroom lesson plans to a virtual setting for the rest of the 2020 spring semester. And when it reopened, it adapted some of its offerings to be more virtual-friendly or responsive to social-distancing.
But even after the initial wave of shutdowns subsided, many students had to attend classes from home because their children were homeschooling or for other pandemic-related reasons.
Now, two years later, BTC has continued to make use of the MyEd Choice platform, and it has seen the popularity of virtual and hybrid options increase, said Mark Borowicz, director of workforce and community development.
More than 75% of classes have a MyEd Choice option now, Borowicz said.
MyEd Choice allows students to “mix and match” how they attend a class. The flexible learning option allows the student to either be in the classroom at a set class time, live during class time using video conferencing or online at any time.
“It’s really, very flexible,” Borowicz said. “That is our mission statement here. Flexible learning in a supportive environment.”
The college reopened to the public as soon as it could, Borowicz said, because administrators felt they needed to be there for students in some capacities more than others. That was in June 2020.
Borowicz said it was key for the college to ensure it took care of students with trouble attending in person—people who were being affected in ways beyond their education, family, work, lives and schedule.
“There’s a lot of things that folks can give up,” Borowicz said. “We certainly didn’t want them to have to look at education as a choice to either give that up or continue on with something else.”
BTC also offers an Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center in Milton with hands-on flexible scheduling for a variety of classes. It includes lab classes for welding, electromechanical machine tools and technology programs. Students can schedule a time to come work with the instructor at a time that works best for them.
“We were still able to allow students to come in, schedule a time to go into their individual lab sessions and then conduct whatever hands-on programming skills that they needed to do and demonstrate, the instructor can still monitor that from a safe distance (during the height of the pandemic),” he said.
Another priority for the college is training students going into the healthcare field. In some cases, that means clinical sites, such as hospitals, which are starting to relax restrictions but sharply limited access at the start of the pandemic.
To accommodate that, the college switched to using simulation equipment in the labs for health care students. The simulation equipment was in almost every health program with a clinical element involved. The technology labs were able to utilize the technology, as well.
“I oversee a lot of our corporate training and continuing efforts, corporate training that involves the encoded workforce,” he said. “So, while that was dialed back a little bit, we still were able to provide a number of sessions via Zoom training for leadership, supervision, development, staff development, managers had to now do a Zoom environment.”