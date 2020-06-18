JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College will open its doors again Monday after a months-long closure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“For all practical purposes, the college is open for business Monday,” said President Tracy Pierner.
The reopening is the fifth stage in the college's seven-stage reopening plan. Campus services including food, the bookstore, student support, transportation and others will be available Monday.
Students and employees will be required to social distance, wear masks and sanitize work spaces before and after use. Additional cleaning and sanitation by custodial staff will continue. All spaces on campus have been altered to accommodate social distancing.
Employees who can work safely will return to work. For those in tight work spaces, employee schedules have been altered, Pierner said.
The college previously checked the temperatures of people entering campus buildings, but it will no longer require those checks as of Monday. Bags with masks, a thermometer and social distancing guidelines will be available on campus.
The summer semester typically starts in May, but the college pushed back the start time to this week have more time to plan and keep students safe.
BTC's MyEdChoice delivery system will play a role in making education safe, Pierner said.
The system allows students to choose between attending class in person, through a livestream or at a different time through a video conference.
“MyEdChoice is better than online, better than face-to-face and better than hybrid,” Pierner said. “It includes all of them in that you can make the choice day to day of what you want to do."
In a traditional face-to-face course, students are required to attend in person. MyEdChoice allows students to attend classes when they’re comfortable while still teaching them what they need to know.
Attendance in online courses has “skyrocketed," Pierner said, but MyEdChoice goes further by offering the best of both online and in-person courses.
“Class is going on live. You can come to class if you want, but if you want to livestream it through Zoom … you can do that," Pierner said. "But let’s say you can’t do class at that time; then you can do it later on your time. It can be what you want it to be.”
Some offerings, such as automotive technician courses, still require in-person work. Class sizes have been changed to allow only nine people, including the teacher, at a time.
That means the college will offer more sections of various courses, with the financial difference covered by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.