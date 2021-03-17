JANESVILLE
A local company has reached an agreement with Blackhawk Technical College to purchase the college’s current Center for Transportation Studies building at 1740 W. Highway 14.
J&W Transfer and Storage will purchase the building from the college for $1.25 million. The college will remain in the building through a lease until construction for its new facilities—approved by voters in November’s election—is completed.
Both the sale and the lease agreement were approved unanimously Wednesday by the college's board.
A rough timeline from December indicates construction for the new building will begin this summer and be completed in September or October. The college will move into the new space for the second semester of next school year.
The lease will cost the college $8,250 a month for six months and one day—$49,500 total—and end Dec. 31. The college will pay utilities and taxes and will be responsible for maintenance until the lease ends.
The sale is contingent on approval from the state technical college system and will close June 30, according to sale documents.
BTC President Tracy Pierner said the agreement makes sense for both sides and that he is happy the college was able to find a local buyer. Years ago, the building was appraised at $1.37 million, and after listing the building for $1.5 million and receiving offers as low as $900,000 over the years, the sale price was as low as the college would take.
“There's been a flurry of activity in just the last year around the $1.1 million, $1 million (range), and that wasn't going to cut it,” Pierner said. “And the board and I had discussed really $1.25 (million) was the minimum we would accept. I think based on the appraised value, that's pretty good and being for sale as long as it was."
The sale comes after a September 2020 deal for the same price with a previous buyer, End Game LLC of Janesville, fell through because a contingency of the deal included the company being able to rent part of the space to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
After End Game and the DNR couldn’t reach a deal, the sale was off. Pierner said Wednesday the new deal with J&W Transfer and Storage is better for the college in some ways because it allows for the lease of the whole building instead of just half the building had the End Game deal stood.
"We didn't want that building sitting there, essentially collecting dust for years to come. And actually this sale for the college is much better than the previous one because the previous sale, we would only be able to rent out half the building,” Pierner said.
“So we would have closed and we would have had to rent half the building because the other half would have been to another company. It would have been tough for us to deliver education for both of our programs out there. So this one allows us to lease back the entire building. So this is a much better sale than the previous one."
End Game made another push for the building in recent months at the same price point, but the company listed numerous contingencies and requirements that J&W did not.
The money from the sale will go back into the college’s referendum projects in order to keep the tax rate for residents below the $3 threshold the college promised when the project went to the ballot.