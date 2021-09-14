Blackhawk Technical College is offering $250 to employees and enrolled students who are fully vaccinated.
Currently enrolled students who show the college proof of full vaccination by Oct. 1 will be paid $250, according to a college news release. Students enrolled in GED, HSED and ELL programs and other credit-seeking students are eligible for the incentive, as are high school students taking classes at a Blackhawk Tech location. Students in transcripted credit classes are not eligible.
Students should take their vaccination cards to the registration and records office on the central campus, 6004 County G, Janesville; to the front desk of the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, 15 Plumb St., Milton; or to the front desk of the college’s facility in Monroe at 210 Fourth Ave.
Employees who want to participate in the program should contact human resources, according to the news release.
COVID-19 vaccination is not required for Blackhawk Tech students or employees, and vaccination status will not be part of student records or personnel files.
Students and their families are encouraged to use the state Department of Health Services vaccination clinic that is still operating at the central campus two days a week, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
