JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College is requiring its full-time, nonfaculty staff members to take five days of furlough.
The move is designed to help the college deal with the “uncertainty” of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on college operations and enrollment, college President Tracy Pierner said in a news release.
In a twist, the college is asking employees to use their banked vacation/personal time to cover their furloughs. The sharing of such time will also be allowed under a plan developed by Blackhawk employees.
On March 18, the college closed after Gov. Tony Evers issued the first iteration of the state’s safer-at-home order. The school, which already does a significant amount of online schooling, was able to pivot quickly to a virtual format. Some programs, such as welding and auto mechanics, had to be put on hold.
Because of the nature of their jobs, some of the college’s nonfaculty employees have not been able to do all their work from home. So while the college wanted to maintain its workforce, it also wanted to be fiscally responsible, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Thompson wrote in an email to The Gazette.
The furlough plan, which takes effect Sunday, May 10, and continues to Tuesday, June 30, allows staff to take furlough days all at once or a day at a time. About 119 employees will be affected, Thompson wrote.
Blackhawk employees came up with the idea of sharing vacation time with employees who don’t have enough time saved up.
“I am proud of Blackhawk employees for coming up with a solution to help their colleagues,” Pierner said in the news release. “It is a creative way to retain our workforce and to help one another during this public health crisis.”
The college already has a “sick bank” where employees can donate time to co-workers who need additional time off because of a serious illness. Employees can now donate their unused vacation or personal time to others who don’t have five days banked.
How does taking five days of paid furlough help the college?
Vice President of Administrative Services Renea Ranguette explained that the “value of vacation leave earned but not taken is an expense the college must record in the year it is earned.”
Having employees use vacation leave and limiting the number of days that can be carried over helps reduce “what would otherwise (have) been a growing expense,” she said.
Pierner said it is crucial for the college to remain ready for whatever might happen.
“As a technical college, we will have a role in helping the workforce recover from this pandemic, and we must continue to be strategic with our resources to make sure that we are fiscally responsible and can continue delivering quality flexible education in a supportive environment,” Pierner said in the release.