JANESVILLE
November’s ballot for Rock County residents grew Wednesday after Blackhawk Technical College’s district board approved adding a $32 million referendum question.
The question will ask voters to help pay for new training areas for students focused on transportation, police and firefighter situations, and electrical power. A new educational building for its transportation studies program is also part of the college’s request.
Blackhawk Tech’s board approved the question unanimously Wednesday with little discussion.
College President Tracy Pierner said after the meeting that the decision is now in the hands of the voters, but he is excited for what could be coming.
“It’s transformative,” Pierner said of the project, adding that the additions would help both the college and area workforce by providing training and development opportunities.
“We’re optimistic. … It’s a need in our community for local access to a facility that provides the comprehensive training required to meet today’s standards,” he said.
If passed by voters, the additions would be built on 38 acres of farmland the college bought in 2018 north of the central campus at 6004 S. County G, Janesville.
Because the college’s district consists of both Rock and Green counties, the tax burden will be spread among more taxpayers than it would be for school district or city referendums.
According to the college’s numbers, taxes would increase slightly for a few years before decreasing. For every $100,000 of equalized value, a taxpayer currently pays $59 a year to Blackhawk Tech. If passed, the referendum would bump the number to $62 in the first year and stay at $62 in the second year before dropping to $61 in the third year and $60 in the fourth year.
This number would continue to decline in the following years before the debt is paid off in about 20 years. Pierner said this structure would likely allow taxes to return to their starting levels by the fifth year.
Barb Tillman, vice president of the board and a retired chief deputy with the Rock County Sheriff’s Department, said Wednesday that the facilities could make a big difference for local law enforcement and students in multiple programs.
“If we’re fortunate enough to have the referendum pass, I think it will give an opportunity for our local law enforcement agencies in Rock and Green county,” she said.
With a nationwide focus on proper policing procedures, she thinks the facility could help law enforcement students.
“Certainly right now with the focus on law enforcement performance and the need for solid training, I think this couldn’t be at a better time where we would potentially have a facility which would provide us with everything we need to meet requirements and make sure we have well-trained law enforcement staff in our area.”
Tillman said she is glad the proposed facility would be more than just for law enforcement students and would include those in distribution, transportation and emergency response.