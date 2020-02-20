A bill inspired by Elkhorn Area School District officials that would remove a limit for students trying to open-enroll into online charter schools has passed the state Assembly.
State law currently allows a student to apply for open enrollment to three schools in one year. Under the new bill, virtual charter schools would not count toward that limit, according to a news release from Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.
Elkhorn Superintendent Jason Tadlock said his district had two students who wanted to enroll in the district’s Options Virtual Charter School last fall but could not. They had already applied to and been rejected from three schools, so Tadlock said there was nothing Elkhorn could do.
Tadlock said not being able to seek more options for a student “just didn’t seem right to me.”
“I don’t know why we would prohibit or not allow a family to keep finding the right fit for their student just because they were rejected by three schools,” he said.
Loudenbeck said in the release that the limit took effect in 1999, when online schools were not a consideration.
“This bill will allow pupils with disciplinary problems or complex behavioral/medical challenges to receive appropriate education services,” the release states.
Tadlock said he preferred removing the limit, but he thought he was told that bipartisan support could be found only for removing virtual charter schools.
If the bill became law, Tadlock said it could help students who had been expelled.
The Elkhorn district does not have an obligation to provide ongoing education after students are expelled. That usually puts families in the position of needing to home school or pay for private school, he said.
The list of schools statewide who are willing to accept expelled students is already “predominantly” virtual schools, which allow students to work online, he said.
Tadlock does not see that as having a significant impact on Elkhorn, however. It’s more about “correcting an oversight,” he said.
Tadlock said the idea originated from his assistant, Jodi Essman. He credited Loudenbeck with introducing the bill and getting it passed in the Assembly on Tuesday.
The bill is awaiting a vote in the state Senate. A Senate education committee unanimously approved the measure Feb. 7.