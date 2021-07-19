TOWN OF BELOIT
The Beloit Turner School District will be delivering mostly face-to-face instruction in the fall with some COVID-19-related health guidelines remaining in place.
A significant change from the prior academic year is that simulcast virtual instruction will be discontinued during the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said in a letter to district families.
Students with documented medical needs will be eligible to continue with virtual learning. All other students will return to classrooms.
“We will always keep student safety as a major priority. We also have concerns about the social and emotional wellness of our students, especially with the difficult circumstances for many throughout the course of this pandemic,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to families. “The bottom line is we need students at school in an environment where they can learn, interact, and be supported with the type of instruction that is meant to meet every student’s needs.”
One major reason behind this change is related to academic performance data not meeting district standards, McCarthy said.
“This was a hard decision for us to make, but we assure you it is necessary. Our academic performance in the virtual model is simply not good enough as too many students are not engaged at the level they need to be at in order to maximize learning,” McCarthy stated.
Masks will be optional for students and staff inside school buildings. This guidance applies to all four of the district’s schools. Masks are strongly encouraged for those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Social distancing will still take place along with pandemic-related cleaning protocols and increased use of sanitizer and hand-washing. Bottles of sanitizer will be available at numerous locations throughout each school building.
Masks will be required on buses, in line with federal mandates. Assigned seats will likely be observed to allow for social distancing.
At Powers Elementary and Garden Prairie Intermediate schools, students will be in traditional classroom settings for the majority of the day and will travel to art, music or gym classes. Middle and high school students will travel between classrooms.
The district has been installing bipolar ionization air filtration units in the schools this summer. These self-cleaning systems are intended to help maximize airflow and improve overall air quality.
Breakfast and lunch is free for all students. Lunches will be served in the cafeterias with staggered start times to allow for social distancing. Fast food deliveries will not be allowed at school buildings. Students in 4-year-old kindergarten will eat in their classrooms.
The district is also working with the Stateline Family YMCA to expand before- and after-school care options for elementary-school-aged students. Transportation will be provided.
Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available at school buildings during school hours. In cases of infections, those individuals and anyone who is a close contact will be required to quarantine.
Current case data, in line with Rock County Public Health guidance, shows the Turner district falls in the category of “very low” risk.
The district is working to establish an additional school vaccine clinic by the end of July.
Compared to other area districts, Beloit Turner ranks last in terms of vaccination numbers among students age 12 to 18. About 33% of students in that group have received at least one dose of vaccine to date.
Other area districts are between Turner’s rate and Evansville’s vaccination rate of 62%. The Clinton School District is at 38%, the Janesville School District is at 38%, the Parkview School District is at 41%, the Milton School District is at 49% and the Edgerton School District is at 60%.