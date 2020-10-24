TOWN OF BELOIT
The Beloit Turner School District has narrowed to five its list of names for a new school building that is currently under construction.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said the district asked staff members to vote on their favorite names after receiving suggestions and feedback from residents.
The new school building will serve grades two through five and will be used as an elementary or intermediate public school.
The five finalists are Garden Prairie, Northview, River Oaks, Riverview and Townview.
Garden Prairie’s name comes from the new school’s location on top of a prairie near Garden Village, a large subdivision in the town of Beloit. Many of the subdivision's streets are named after prairie flowers, McCarthy said.
Northview has historical ties to Townview Elementary while offering a slight change to reflect that the new school is located north of the district’s primary facilities.
River Oaks references the proximity of the Rock River and numerous oak trees in the town.
Riverview also ties into the Rock River while keeping part of the Townview name. That name also echoes the moniker of the main thoroughfare in the area: Riverside Drive.
Townview is the name of the school that the new school will replace. McCarthy has said many people who offered feedback said they liked keeping the same name.
In recent weeks, district officials have said they intend to ask for students’ and staff members’ feedback on a mascot for the new school. Townview’s mascot is a tiger.
McCarthy said district officials are no longer considering holding a groundbreaking ceremony, but will instead plan a ribbon-cutting event at some point in the future. A formal groundbreaking ceremony for the new school was postponed earlier this year because of the pandemic.