This photo shows an aerial view of Garden Prairie Intermediate School, which is under construction in the town of Beloit. The building is expected to be open in time for the 2021-22 school year.

 Submitted photo by Scherrer Construction

TOWN OF BELOIT

A new school building still under construction in the Beloit Turner School District has been given a name.

On a 6-0 vote Monday, the school board decided on Garden Prairie Intermediate School.

Northview Intermediate School was the runner-up.

Garden Prairie is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 school year. The new building on Bartells Drive is replacing Townview Elementary School.

Other names that were considered include Riverview, River Oaks and Townview, the name of the old school.

