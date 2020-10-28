TOWN OF BELOIT
A new school building still under construction in the Beloit Turner School District has been given a name.
On a 6-0 vote Monday, the school board decided on Garden Prairie Intermediate School.
Northview Intermediate School was the runner-up.
Garden Prairie is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 school year. The new building on Bartells Drive is replacing Townview Elementary School.
Other names that were considered include Riverview, River Oaks and Townview, the name of the old school.