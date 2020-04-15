TOWN OF BELOIT
The Beloit Turner School Board has approved a pass/fail grading system for most online classes.
The school board approved the measure on a 7-0 vote during a virtual meeting Monday. The district is currently offering online instruction to students in light of school closures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said he checked with other school districts and UW System colleges and learned that many districts have adopted pass/fail grading systems for now.
“As a whole, we have done very well. The staff has done an outstanding job,” McCarthy said. “There’s not a school that we’re aware of in the country that’s not in this boat.”
McCarthy recommended that the middle and high schools adopt a pass/fail system and the elementary schools move to a progress/no-progress model.
Under the pass/fail model, students earn credit for courses and their grade-point averages are not affected, McCarthy said. He added that college-level testing and Advanced Placement testing will still be available to students virtually.
School board members Dannie Shear and Melissa Hughes asked if the pass/fail system will affect how students receive points through such institutions as Blackhawk Technical College, or whether earning credits this way will equate to a C grade.
McCarthy said credits earned via pass/fail will not have a grade attached. He said the system will apply only to classes offered through the Beloit Turner School District.