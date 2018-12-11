BELOIT
Construction on Beloit Turner’s new elementary school could begin by March 2020, and the district could start moving in during the summer of 2021, according to a preliminary project calendar presented Monday night.
The Beloit Turner School Board voted unanimously to authorize a $24.7 million bond for the new elementary school and other facility upgrades at its regular meeting. The bond comes after voters approved a $26.5 million facilities referendum in November.
A bond for the rest of the referendum package—about $1.8 million—likely will be approved early next year, said Brad Boll, the district’s director of business services.
Among the facility upgrades in the referendum are a new $22 million elementary school for second through fifth grades and additions and renovations to parts of the middle and high school building. Townview Elementary School, which houses third through fifth grades and is more than 60 years old, will be torn down.
According to the project calendar, construction on the new elementary school could be finished by April 2021 with everything moved in by August of that year. Additions at the middle and high school could begin next December and finish by August 2020. Additions include updates to the science, technology, engineering, art and math departments.
Board members also voted unanimously to spend approximately $12,500 on disclosure counsel for the project during the meeting. Member Dannie Shear was absent.
Member John Pelock said the board’s building and grounds committee met Dec. 5 and discussed whether to use an owner’s representative—essentially a third-party overseer—for the project.
Boll said the district opted not to use a representative because the school will be built in an open field and the risk of major complications arising during construction is minimal.
Board member Norm Jacobs said a financial director suggested at the finance committee meeting, which took place prior to the full board meeting Monday, that the board move quickly on securing bonds because interest rates are low.
According to a referendum financing document, the district will be paying off the debt services until 2041. The tax impact of the referendum is an extra $99 on a home valued at $100,000.
Other items included in the referendum are secure entrances at buildings and new bleachers and a floor for the high school gym.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse