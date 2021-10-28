A Beloit Police Department investigation of a McNeel Intermediate School teacher allegedly taping a student's mask to his face on Tuesday determined no violations of local ordinances or state law occurred, according to Police Chief Andre Sayles.
The department investigated the incident and found "no evidence of child abuse or any other crime occurring," Sayles said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
"Our investigation shows that there was an incident regarding mask wearing in the classroom," Sayles said. "We have interviewed the two teachers and all of the students who were present. The information we have obtained shows that there were no violations of local ordinances or state law."
Sayles added that the "reporting party provided multiple inconsistencies in the information provided to police and to the media," which led to threats being made against school district staff.
On Wednesday, Adams Publishing Group received a screen capture of a Facebook message made by a woman who said a teacher at McNeel Intermediate School had used duct tape to hold a student’s mask on his face after he pulled the mask down in class.
Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser said staff at the school cooperated with the police investigation.
"As a school district we are legally required to follow the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and are unable to respond to inquiries regarding any incidents involving students and staff," he said.
Keyser did say school staff had received “racist, hate speech from unknown individuals and organizations” in connection with the allegations of child abuse.
“We have zero tolerance for hate speech, violence or threats made against our staff and district,” Keyser said, and the Beloit Police Department is investigating the threats.
In response to the incident, a protest is planned for 3 p.m., Nov. 5, in front of the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., according to a Facebook event page in support of the unnamed student and their family.
Face mask requirements, put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, have become a source of controversy at schools across the nation.
