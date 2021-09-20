The Beloit School District will consider the administration’s recommendation to hire the person who was principal of The Lincoln Academy before leaving that post before the charter school’s first academic year started.
Former Lincoln Academy Principal Samuel Karns is recommended to become the new assistant principal at McNeel Intermediate School, according to personnel recommendations set to be approved at a Human Resources Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to online board documents.
The documents state Karns’ salary with the district would be $86,539. His salary would be prorated based on his start date of Sept. 20.
Adams Publishing Group reported in April that Karns had been selected as the principal of The Lincoln Academy, which opened this fall.
Karns was previously an assistant principal at Landrum Middle School in Houston and was moving to Beloit for the Lincoln Academy job along with his wife, who is originally from Clinton, and their three children. Karns had said he was having a home built in Beloit. His yearly salary was to be $100,000 plus moving expenses, according to Lincoln Academy officials.
By mid-August, however, the academy’s website listed Priscilla El-Amin as principal, and Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole confirmed Karns was no longer with the school at that time.
Adams Publishing Group requested Karns’ resignation letter, the separation agreement between him and the school, and any and all financial payouts or arrangements related to ending his employment with The Lincoln Academy in an open records request. A school official said in an email Aug. 10 that “no such documents exist.”
The personnel recommendations to be discussed at Tuesday’s Beloit School District board meeting are listed as a topic that might be discussed in closed session.
