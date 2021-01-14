BELOIT
Abby Wellwood has thought a lot about stereotypes and biases during her second year of teaching.
The art instructor at Beloit’s McNeel Intermediate School has her principal to thank.
Michelle Hendrix-Nora is committed to helping her staff understand the impact of racism on student education.
“She made it clear from the beginning when we had staff meetings that we were going to do a lot of hard work,” Wellwood said. “And we were going to change the narrative for our students of color.”
For the past three years, Hendrix-Nora has been a driver of change at her school to promote racial equality. Two-thirds of her students are Black and Hispanic.
For her work, Hendrix-Nora has been named the 2021 recipient of the YWCA Racial Justice Award.
School staff nominated Hendrix-Nora for the honor, and she will be recognized during the annual Martin Luther King Commemoration. The virtual event will premiere at noon Saturday via YWCA Rock County’s Facebook page.
In 2018, data showed “alarming African-American achievement and behavior disparities within our school,” members of McNeel’s leadership and equity teams wrote in their nomination of Hendrix-Nora.
In response, Hendrix-Nora helped create a mentoring program for at-risk students, which resulted in a "measurable difference in both their academic performance and behaviors,” the nomination said.
“I saw the need to bring some students together and to support them,” Hendrix-Nora said.
At least once a week, teachers and high school volunteers help students with their homework.
Hendrix-Nora called her sister, Regina Hendrix, “one of my biggest volunteers.”
In addition to academics, students in the mentoring program learn to appreciate themselves.
“The main thing is for them to love themselves for who they are,” Hendrix-Nora said. “They learn how to solve problems with one another and to build relationships.”
She has seen grades improve and students become more responsible.
McNeel Intermediate School is not alone in academic disparities based on race.
Wisconsin schools have the largest achievement gap between black and white students of any state based on 2019 results of a test known as the nation’s report card.
For years, test results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress have reflected Wisconsin’s wide achievement gaps.
Making changes
In addition to helping students, Hendrix-Nora supports her staff.
She knows that everyone, from teachers to secretaries to security, all have a part in creating an environment in which every child learns.
Through professional development, Hendrix-Nora helps staff understand teaching practices that help students of color feel a sense of belonging.
“Our big focus is on equity in the building,” she said. “We talk about implicit biases and inclusive classrooms. Some of the discussions are difficult. We have to be OK with being uncomfortable at times.”
Some people are unaware of their biases.
“The majority of my staff is Caucasian,” Hendrix-Nora said. “Some don’t know these things exist. Others know and remain silent because it doesn’t directly affect them. But we can’t continue to remain silent because it won’t help us get past these barriers of injustice.”
Suzette Nunez, on behalf of the leadership and equity teams at McNeel, praised her principal’s commitment to equality.
“Obstacles become fuel for her passion,” Nunez said. “She willingly and without complaint pushes not only herself forward, but she brings others into the fold to accelerate change.”
She called Hendrix-Nora a woman with high expectations.
“It really encourages people to rise to the challenge,” Nunez said.
Consequently, the whole school works to make a difference.
“It is a slow process,” Hendrix-Nora said. “But people are genuinely willing to try and learn. I continue to learn as well. We are making gains.”
Her biggest motivators are her four sons, ages 6 through 16.
“Knowing the life they will have as four African American males is the theme that pushes me most,” Hendrix-Nora said. “They deserve equality as much as anyone else. I have to work for them.”
She is thankful to her staff “for taking this journey with me.”
“I hope others are educating themselves on racial disparities in their districts, and I hope they will not be silent,” Hendrix-Nora said. “Speak up. Be an ally for what is right.”
